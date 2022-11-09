A fresh update on green bean casserole for Thanksgiving
This recipe is part of our Guide to Classic Thanksgiving package, a collection of simple recipes for timeless holiday dishes to make this year and for years to come.
Green bean casserole is a nostalgic part of the Thanksgiving table. This updated version is just as comforting — and more delicious: Green beans and sautéed mushrooms are bound with a gratin-style sauce, brightened with lemon juice, accented with nutmeg and loaded with Parmesan so that it’s bubbly with cheese.
Get the recipe:
It's a date
Get our L.A. Goes Out newsletter, with the week's best events, to help you explore and experience our city.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.