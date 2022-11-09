Advertisement
A fresh update on green bean casserole for Thanksgiving

By Ben MimsCooking Columnist 
This recipe is part of our Guide to Classic Thanksgiving package, a collection of simple recipes for timeless holiday dishes to make this year and for years to come.

Green bean casserole is a nostalgic part of the Thanksgiving table. This updated version is just as comforting — and more delicious: Green beans and sautéed mushrooms are bound with a gratin-style sauce, brightened with lemon juice, accented with nutmeg and loaded with Parmesan so that it’s bubbly with cheese.

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 2, 2022: Green bean gratin prepared by cooking columnist Ben Mims on November 2, 2022 in the LA Times test kitchen. (Katrina Frederick / For The Times)

Green Bean Gratin

1 hour 15 minutes
Serves 8

Ben Mims

Ben Mims is the cooking columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has written three cookbooks and has worked as a food editor and recipe developer for several food media publications, such as Lucky Peach, Food & Wine, Saveur, Food Network and Buzzfeed/Tasty.

