Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Food

Avocado smash gets fancy in this holiday party dip

Costco Christmas Recipes
You can serve this dip on pretzel thins or other chips.
(Evan Sung / For The Times)
By Genevieve KoCooking Editor 
Dec. 12, 2019
5 AM
Share

Brilliant red pomegranate seeds add tangy pops of crunch to this creamy-chunky mix of avocados hot with jalapeños.

Food
The easiest holiday recipes start at Costco. Because of course.
costco-party.jpg
Food
The easiest holiday recipes start at Costco. Because of course.
Fresh ingredients from Costco make for an easy and elegant from-scratch party menu that you can prepare in just a few hours.

Spicy Avocado Smash

15 minutes. Serves 12.

Ingredients

  • 3 ripe avocados, pitted and peeled
  • 1 small jalapeño, seeded if you’d like, and minced
  • ¼ cup chopped cilantro
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • Kosher salt
  • ¼ cup pomegranate seeds
  • Pretzel thins or other crackers, chips or crisps, for serving

Instructions

  1. Combine the avocado, jalapeño, cilantro, lime juice and a pinch of salt in a medium bowl. Use a potato masher or fork to smash into a coarse, chunky mixture. Fold in the pomegranate seeds and season to taste with salt.
  2. Dollop a spoonful onto the pretzel thins to serve.

Make Ahead
The avocado smash can be refrigerated in an airtight container with plastic wrap pressed directly against the surface for up to 1 day.

FoodCooking
Newsletter
Get our food critics’ free weekly dining newsletter
Genevieve Ko
Follow Us
Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She is a cookbook author and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets. Ko graduated from Yale after a childhood in Monterey Park.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement