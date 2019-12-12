Brilliant red pomegranate seeds add tangy pops of crunch to this creamy-chunky mix of avocados hot with jalapeños.

Spicy Avocado Smash

15 minutes. Serves 12.

Ingredients



3 ripe avocados, pitted and peeled

1 small jalapeño, seeded if you’d like, and minced

¼ cup chopped cilantro

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

Kosher salt

¼ cup pomegranate seeds

Pretzel thins or other crackers, chips or crisps, for serving

Instructions



Combine the avocado, jalapeño, cilantro, lime juice and a pinch of salt in a medium bowl. Use a potato masher or fork to smash into a coarse, chunky mixture. Fold in the pomegranate seeds and season to taste with salt. Dollop a spoonful onto the pretzel thins to serve.

Make Ahead

The avocado smash can be refrigerated in an airtight container with plastic wrap pressed directly against the surface for up to 1 day.