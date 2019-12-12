Brilliant red pomegranate seeds add tangy pops of crunch to this creamy-chunky mix of avocados hot with jalapeños.
Fresh ingredients from Costco make for an easy and elegant from-scratch party menu that you can prepare in just a few hours.
Spicy Avocado Smash
15 minutes. Serves 12.
Ingredients
- 3 ripe avocados, pitted and peeled
- 1 small jalapeño, seeded if you’d like, and minced
- ¼ cup chopped cilantro
- 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
- Kosher salt
- ¼ cup pomegranate seeds
- Pretzel thins or other crackers, chips or crisps, for serving
Instructions
- Combine the avocado, jalapeño, cilantro, lime juice and a pinch of salt in a medium bowl. Use a potato masher or fork to smash into a coarse, chunky mixture. Fold in the pomegranate seeds and season to taste with salt.
- Dollop a spoonful onto the pretzel thins to serve.
Make Ahead
The avocado smash can be refrigerated in an airtight container with plastic wrap pressed directly against the surface for up to 1 day.