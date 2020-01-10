It’s a fake-meat fast-food burger smackdown! Beyond Meat vs. Impossible Foods

Plant-based meat and meat substitutes have greatly increased in popularity over the last five years. Now, they’re beginning to show up in our fast food. Beyond Meat, a Los Angeles company founded in 2009, now has its products in restaurants including Carl’s Jr., Subway, Del Taco and Dunkin’. Its primary competitor is Impossible Foods, a company based in Redwood City, which has partnerships with Burger King, White Castle and other restaurants.

Columnist Lucas Kwan Peterson and staff writer Jenn Harris sit down to sample two of the more prominent products in the fake-meat burger world: Burger King’s Impossible Whopper, made with a patty from Impossible Foods, and the Beyond BBQ Cheeseburger from Carl’s Jr., made with a Beyond Meat patty. The two faux meats are tasted against a real-beef control of a McDonald’s Quarter Pounder with cheese. Which fake-meat burger shall reign supreme?