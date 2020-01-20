Get your chicken fix at Kismet Rotisserie in Los Feliz

Here are some of the notable restaurant openings around Southern California:

Kismet Rotisserie

Kismet Rotisserie is open in Los Feliz from Sara Kramer and Sarah Hymanson of Kismet and Kismet Falafel. Along with whole, half and quarter orders of rotisserie chicken, you’ll find salads, pita sandwiches and potatoes cooked in schmaltz. Takeout and delivery are available.

4666 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 400-3700, kismet.family/kismet-rotisserie-about

Salt & Tart

Salt & Tart is open in Santa Monica for breakfast and lunch. The menu includes tri-tip sandwiches, caprese flatbread, tomato jam bacon burgers, salads and breakfast burritos.

2200 Colorado Ave., Santa Monica, (323) 435-2500, saltandtart.com

Piccalilli

Piccalilli opened Jan. 20 in Culver City from the founders of the Mad Pambazos food truck. The menu, which combines Asian and Lowcountry influences, includes five-spice pork shank, Thai banana hush puppies, stuffed lamb and chicken katsu with pickled bird’s eye chiles.

Advertisement

3850 Main St., Culver City, (310) 876-0426, piccalillila.com

Whole shrimp and sweet potato with Japanese curry salt, cilantro emulsion and spiced yogurt. (Piccalilli)

Sushi Beluga

Sushi Beluga is open in Playa del Rey. Long lists of nigiri, sashimi and rolls are offered, along with dishes such as lobster on the half shell baked with avocado-mushroom miso, black cod saikyo-yaki and yellowtail collar.

207 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey, (424) 228-4573, sushibeluga.com

Bang Bang Noodles

Bang Bang Noodles is popping up outside of Kindness & Mischief Coffee in Highland Park. The stand specializes in biang biang mien with hand-pulled noodles and occasionally offers other street food recipes from the Chinese city of Xi’an such as liangpi.

Advertisement

5537 N. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, instagram.com/bangbangnoodlesla1

Mendocino Farms

Mendocino Farms will open Jan. 29 at the CAA Building in Century City. This is the 14th location of the sandwich chain in L.A.

2000 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles, mendocinofarms.com

Los Dorados L.A.

Los Dorados L.A. is popping up in front of Holiday Bar in Boyle Heights and La Cuevita in Highland Park for flautas with lamb barbacoa, chicken, potato and chorizo on handmade tortillas.

instagram.com/losdoradosla

Uncle Shao & Chinese Pies

Uncle Shao & Chinese Pies is open in City of Industry. Expect beef, lamb and pork pies, along with noodle soups, fried dumplings and appetizers including pork ear, smoked beef and spicy chicken gizzards.

17863 Colima Rd., City of Industry, (626) 839-2605

Burrata House

Burrata House will open a new location Jan. 22 in Hollywood. The menu includes prosciutto, bresaola, pork and beef bolognese, panini with caviar and burrata, and farro bowls with burrata and vegetables.

6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, (844) 287-7282, burratahouse.com

Got Get Em Tiger

Go Get Em Tiger opened last Monday at ArcLight Cinemas in Hollywood for drinks such as iced almond macadamia nut lattes and fizzy hoppy tea and sweets including cardamom shortbread, espresso soft serve and stone fruit galette, which will also be available at a sidewalk coffee bar.

6360 W. Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, gget.com

Pastries at Go Get Em Tiger. (Go Get Em Tiger)

Advertisement

Pollos Incomparable

Pollos Incomparable is open in Canoga Park for pollo a la brasa and other traditional Peruvian dishes including ceviche, arroz chaufa, anticuchos and lomo saltado.

7300 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Canoga Park, (818) 963-8890, polloselincomparable.com

ChunFeng Sugar

ChunFeng Sugar is open in Koreatown for Taiwanese bubble tea. The menu includes brown sugar milk tea, sea salt cream coffee and mango milk tea.

600 S. New Hampshire Blvd., Los Angeles, (213) 318-5299, lachunfengsugar.com

Fairworth

Fairworth is open in Mid-Wilshire. The menu includes aglio e olio pizza, chicken parmigiana, steak Robespierre, spaghetti cacio e pepe and a chargrilled cheeseburger with Lambrusco onion marmalade and d’Affinois cheese.

1076 S. Fairfax Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 939-1095, fairworthla.com

Sōgo Roll Bar

Sōgo Roll Bar will open Jan. 28 in East Hollywood from the owners of Sushi Note and the owners of Bar Covell and Oriel. The 14-seat bar serves a preset menu of sushi hand rolls and a la carte cut rolls from Sushi Note chef Kiminobu Saito.

4634 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, sogorollbar.com

Old New York Deli & Bakery

Old New York Deli & Bakery has a new location in Woodland Hills for bagels made from scratch, brisket dips, knish, pastrami burgers and grilled Reubens.

6209 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Woodland Hills, (818) 887-3354, oldnewyork.com

Advertisement

These restaurants have closed:

Pho Broadway is closed after 14 years in Chinatown.

Chez Melange will close Feb. 29 after 37 years in Redondo Beach, though owners say the closure may come sooner.

Mr. Chow is closed in Malibu after six years.

Lazy Daisy Cafe is closed after 20 years in Santa Monica.

More restaurant news:

Walther Adrianzen has returned to cook at Lonzo’s in Culver City after four years of running Cvche in Montebello. The chef, whose Peruvian cooking was called “unusually good” by Jonathan Gold, is updating the lunch and dinner menus with modern versions of dishes such as papa a la huancaína, conchitas a la parmesana, leche de tigre and arroz con mariscos.

10804 Washington Blvd., Culver City, (310) 842-7876, lonzosrestaurant.com

Papa a la huancaína from the new menu at Lonzo’s. (Walther Adrianzen)

Seafood spot Catch & Grill is coming to the former Gaby’s Express space in Culver City.

12219 Jefferson Blvd., Culver City