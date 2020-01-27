Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Food

Carnitas on pizza? Pastor potatoes? At L.A. Birria Pizza, you can have it all

L.A. Birria Pizza's ahogada pizza with carnitas, beans, two ahogada sauces, pickled onions and avocado.
Ahogada pizza with carnitas, beans, two ahogada sauces, pickled onions and avocado.
(L.A. Birria)
By Hadley Tomicki
Jan. 27, 2020
7 AM
Here are some of the notable restaurant openings around Southern California:

L.A. Birria Pizza

L.A. Birria Pizza is now open in Harvard Heights from the owners of the L.A. Birria taco stand. The menu includes ahogada pizza with carnitas, pizza with birria de res, pastor-loaded baked potatoes, ribs and jericalla.

2190 W. Washington Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 723-1840, instagram.com/l.a_birriapizza

Birria
In 2019, Los Angeles’ bowls runneth over with birria, the Mexican confederation of recipes involving meat rubbed, roasted or slowly stewed in an alloy of chilies, herbs and spices.
BG

BG is now open upstairs from Nerano in Beverly Hills. The 30-seat bar and restaurant serves cocktails and classic Italian American dishes such as chicken parmigiana, spaghetti with Wagyu meatballs, linguini vongole and polla alla cacciatora.

9960 Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills, (424) 332-0432, bgbeverlyhills.com

BG's chicken parmigiana, a pounded organic chicken breast with San Marzano tomato, melted mozzarella, basil, and Parmigiano, and a side of spinach.
BG’s chicken parmigiana, a pounded organic chicken breast with San Marzano tomato, melted mozzarella, basil, and Parmigiano.
(Robiee Ziegler)

Lucifer’s Pizza

Lucifer’s Pizza has a new location in Studio City. In addition to pizzas with toppings such as roast pumpkin and prosciutto or lamb and rosemary, this will be the only Lucifer’s location serving the Growler with salmon, mozzarella, capers, cream cheese and chiles.

11266 Ventura Blvd., Los Angeles, (818) 691-3201, luciferspizza.com

Fat Boyz Tacos

Fat Boyz Tacos has a second location now open in East Compton. The truck sells Sonoran-style tacos al carbon with asada, mulitas de harina and frijoles charros every Wednesday through Sunday.

12814 S. Atlantic Ave., Compton, instagram.com/fatboyztacos

Dough Box Pizza

Dough Box Pizza has been reopened in El Sereno by local admirer Andy Mueller after it closed under different ownership last fall. The menu includes 13 pizzas, including the Figueroa with cheese, pepperoni, red onion and cherry peppers, available as a deep-dish or pan pizza, plus churro doughnuts for dessert.

2734 N. Eastern Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 346-6811, doughboxla.com

Pizza from Doughbox
A 12-inch pizza with housemade ricotta, spinach, mushroom, bell pepper and black olives at Dough Box Pizza.
(Alexandra Gonzalez)

Prime Pizza

Prime Pizza has a new location in Burbank. The menu includes both round pies and grandma-style square pies, along with sides such as garlic knots, wings and chocolate chip cookies.

603 N. Hollywood Way, Burbank, (818) 736-5120, primepizza.la

The Airliner

The Airliner, a legendary venue that long hosted the influential hip-hop and electronic club night, Low End Theory, reopened Jan. 24 in Lincoln Heights as a restaurant, event venue and cocktail bar. The menu includes chuck steak with chimichurri, a house ground burger, pumpkin seed-crusted wings and cocktails named for songs and bands.

2419 N. Broadway, Los Angeles, (323) 987-0444, airlinerla.com

Bombay Beach

Bombay Beach is open in Westlake, serving Indian dishes such as lamb boti kebab, kahari aloo, shahi paneer and shrimp biryani.

1338 W. 7th St., Los Angeles, (213) 378-0555, bombaybeachla.com

Food columnist Lucas Kwan Peterson goes to Artesia with Arjun and Nakul Mahendro and their father, Pawan, to try some of the best Indian food in the city. The Mahendros own a modern Indian restaurant, Badmaash, with two locations in Los Angeles.
Totem Poultry

Totem Poultry is open on Fairfax. Fire-grilled chicken is the specialty, offered in wholes, halves and quarters, as well as in salads and soups.

7454 ½ Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, instagram.com/totempoultry

Lantern Vietnamese Cafe

Lantern Vietnamese Cafe is open at Haven City Market in Rancho Cucamonga. The short menu focuses on pho and banh mi, with goi cuon and egg rolls as appetizers.

8443 Haven Ave., Rancho Cucamonga, instagram.com/lanternsaigon

Y & J Gourmet

Y & J Gourmet is open in Pasadena. The Cantonese menu includes a braised-eggplant-and-pork clay pot, dumplings and buns, beef-ball-and-fish-ball noodle soup, roasted duck and shrimp scrambled eggs.

701 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena, (626) 807-1333

Colony

Colony is now open in Sawtelle. Diners order with a digital tablet from 20 different concepts that each have their own kitchens, including Pop’s Bagels, Trejo’s Tacos, Main Chick and Sattdown Jamaican Grill. Food is offered for eating in, delivery or take-out from a drive-through window.

11419 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 488-4741, colonycooks.com

These restaurants have closed:

Obicá Mozzarella Bar is closed after four years in Santa Monica. A note left on the door says a new concept will open at the space Feb. 10.

Ajisen Ramen is closed after 10 years at Westfield Century City.

Spice Affair is closed after two years at Westfield Century City. The location on La Cienega Boulevard is still open.

More restaurant news:

Ma’am Sir has a new late-night happy hour in Silver Lake with $8 longaniza burgers, $10 cocktails and other specials offered until 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

4330 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 741-8371, maamsirla.com

“You have to remove the pork taste,” Charles Olalia remembers his grandmother intoning about the crucial ingredients in the classic Filipino dish called sisig.

Tare Grocery, a plastic-and-packaging-free grocery store, plans to open soon in Highland Park.

taregrocery.com

Jack Hotchkin, the former executive chef at the Pikey and former chef de cuisine at Chateau Marmont, recently launched a 10-person dinner club called Jackrabbit’s Lair at a private location in Los Feliz. Past dishes have included hibiscus aguachile with kampachi and rabbit ballotine with pickled chanterelles mushrooms.

jackrabbitslair.com

Chez Maman, a French bistro with two locations in San Francisco, is coming to West Adams, with plans to open this summer.

Chezmamanrestos.com

Tacos 1986 will open a third location in Westwood Village. The Tijuana-style taqueros are eyeing early February for the opening.

Within months of opening, Tacos 1986 ascended to the ranks of L.A.’s most popular taco spots.
Food
Hadley Tomicki
