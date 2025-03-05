14 unique martinis redefining the classic cocktail in L.A.

As classic cocktails reemerge in updated forms on modern bar menus, the martini arises as a frequent canvas for experimentation. Even traditional takes hew to personal preferences: Order it with gin or vodka, dry or wet, dirty, garnished with olives or a lemon twist.

While varieties such as the espresso martini, Cosmo and lemon drop are well established, lately you’ll find even more interpretations pushing the boundaries of what a martini can be.

The house martini (as over-the-top as it might be) can serve to emphasize an establishment’s broader themes. Think: a version with pasta water at an Italian American spot or a hearty meat-and-potatoes option from a classic steakhouse. With a food scene that blends influences from near and far, it’s no surprise that local restaurants and bars take every opportunity to subvert the classic drink.

About This Guide Our journalists independently visited every spot recommended in this guide. We do not accept free meals or experiences. What should we check out next? Send ideas to guides@latimes.com.

“I always love any chance I can get to put a little culinary flair into a martini,” said Philip Ross, beverage director for the Lonely Oyster, where you’ll find one garnished with a caviar-topped oyster. “We’ve got so many other ones coming down the pipe.”

Head to a stylish Japanese restaurant in Hollywood to sip a martini with herbal green tea alongside omakase, or to a museum’s courtyard bistro to try a produce-driven option paired with a daily-changing prix fixe menu. Here are 14 martinis in Southern California that break the mold:

