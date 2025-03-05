14 unique martinis redefining the classic cocktail in L.A.
As classic cocktails reemerge in updated forms on modern bar menus, the martini arises as a frequent canvas for experimentation. Even traditional takes hew to personal preferences: Order it with gin or vodka, dry or wet, dirty, garnished with olives or a lemon twist.
While varieties such as the espresso martini, Cosmo and lemon drop are well established, lately you’ll find even more interpretations pushing the boundaries of what a martini can be.
The house martini (as over-the-top as it might be) can serve to emphasize an establishment’s broader themes. Think: a version with pasta water at an Italian American spot or a hearty meat-and-potatoes option from a classic steakhouse. With a food scene that blends influences from near and far, it’s no surprise that local restaurants and bars take every opportunity to subvert the classic drink.
“I always love any chance I can get to put a little culinary flair into a martini,” said Philip Ross, beverage director for the Lonely Oyster, where you’ll find one garnished with a caviar-topped oyster. “We’ve got so many other ones coming down the pipe.”
Head to a stylish Japanese restaurant in Hollywood to sip a martini with herbal green tea alongside omakase, or to a museum’s courtyard bistro to try a produce-driven option paired with a daily-changing prix fixe menu. Here are 14 martinis in Southern California that break the mold:
Crisp and lacking vermouth entirely — remember: It’s simply “meat and potatoes” here — this is a simple martini, with one of the city’s coolest garnishes. This cocktail is so popular that the Lawry’s team tried to tweak the recipe last year with vermouth and a different kind of meat, but when its legion of fans caught on, they revolted. Why mess with perfection?
Led by beverage director Philip Ross, the Lonely Oyster serves a handful of innovative martinis: A new take on the Vesper is the Caped Crusader, a salty-sweet, perfectly balanced caper-brine spin, while another martini variant utilizes miso and brown butter. For spring, he’s tinkering with multiple new brine concoctions for a range of dirty martinis — but no matter the mixology mad science you pick during your visit, be sure to opt for a TLO martini too.
Blood oranges, chiles, strawberries, stone fruits and more find their way into the tipples, including a seasonal martini that rotates with the bounty. Dry and not too sweet, these fruited varieties merely add nuance to the classic cocktail without turning saccharine. A recent plum-and-rosemary version mingled fresh plums with California-botanicals St. George Botanivore gin, and garnished it with a fragrant rosemary sprig for a savory note. Director of operations Jesse McBride, who also heads the beverage program, said a new martini scented with native sage and oro blanco grapefruit is headed to the menu soon.
“Because there’s other things going on in the drink, it doesn’t get warm-boozy the way a straight martini would,” Calapa said. “It is interesting to see it change over time. You see the little drops of oil either get consumed early in the drink or linger to the end, and every sip can be slightly different, which is kind of fun.”
“No one’s like, ‘That’s OK,’” Kalb said. “It’s either, ‘That’s one of the best things I’ve ever had, I want more’ or ‘That’s the most disgusting thing I’ve ever had, what’s wrong with you?’ And I love that. Everyone’s talking about it at least.” A similar version with slightly different ingredients can be found at Jame Enoteca, where he’s named the El Segundo spin for Nancy Silverton.
Instead Honda opted for gyokuro, shade-grown sencha tea leaves, to set the Rokusho martini apart. He uses it to infuse the fragrant Roku gin, which is made with Japanese botanicals, and also adds a splash of cold-brewed gyokuro tea, plus a whiff of Lillet Blanc. Delicate but with a backbone, it’s light and fresh but with enough structure to stand up to the punchy, bold flavors at one of the city’s flashiest new Japanese restaurants.
