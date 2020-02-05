Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Fresh citrus turns this hot toddy cocktail into a cure-all

Citrus slices
Stack citrus slices as high as the mug.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
By Genevieve KoCooking Editor 
Feb. 5, 2020
6 AM
Whether this drink is boozed up or not, you’ll feel restored with its fresh blend of citrus and honey. The citrus slices bring brightness to each sip and you can eat them afterwards for an extra dose of vitamin C. For more color and complex flavor, use a variety of oranges, grapefruit and mandarins.

Citrus Hot Toddy

5 minutes. Makes 1 drink.

4 to 5 fresh citrus slices, peel and pith removed
4 tablespoons bourbon, whiskey or brandy (optional)
1 tablespoon honey
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1 cup tea-hot water

1. Stack the citrus slices in a mug.

2. Stir the bourbon, honey, lemon juice and hot water in a liquid measuring cup, then pour over the citrus slices. Serve hot.

Genevieve Ko
Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She is a cookbook author and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets. Ko graduated from Yale after a childhood in Monterey Park.
