Fresh citrus turns this hot toddy cocktail into a cure-all

Whether this drink is boozed up or not, you’ll feel restored with its fresh blend of citrus and honey. The citrus slices bring brightness to each sip and you can eat them afterwards for an extra dose of vitamin C. For more color and complex flavor, use a variety of oranges, grapefruit and mandarins.

Citrus Hot Toddy

5 minutes. Makes 1 drink.

4 to 5 fresh citrus slices, peel and pith removed

4 tablespoons bourbon, whiskey or brandy (optional)

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 cup tea-hot water

1. Stack the citrus slices in a mug.

2. Stir the bourbon, honey, lemon juice and hot water in a liquid measuring cup, then pour over the citrus slices. Serve hot.