Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Food

Spicy chorizo and melty cheese make this Oaxacan tlayuda super rich

480334_FO_0123_cooking_MRT_020.JPG
Pickled red onions balance the richness of spicy chorizo.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
By Genevieve KoCooking Editor 
Feb. 5, 2020
6 AM
Share

Traditionally, this Oaxacan specialty starts with a thin masa round that’s topped with a bean purée and savory toppings, pizza-style. This shortcut version uses large flour tortillas and canned beans for a super-fast meal that’s extra flavorful with browned spicy chorizo (be sure to get Mexican chorizo, which comes uncooked). Quick-pickled red onions bring a bright pop of pink and crunch.

Spicy Chorizo Tlayuda

25 minutes. Makes 4.

½ small red onion, thinly sliced
⅓ cup distilled white vinegar
8 ounces spicy Mexican chorizo, casings removed if needed
1 can (16 ounces) refried black beans
4 large (12 to 14 inches) flour tortillas
4 ounces Oaxacan cheese, torn into large shreds
¼ head small cabbage, cored and thinly sliced

1. Heat the oven to 425 degrees.

Advertisement

2. Place the red onion in a small bowl and cover with the vinegar, pressing down the onion to submerge if needed. Let stand until ready to serve.

3. Heat a large cast iron or other heavy skillet over medium-high heat. Crumble the chorizo into the skillet and cook, stirring and breaking into almond-sized chunks, until cooked through and crisp, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a bowl. Add the beans to the skillet and cook, stirring and scraping up any browned bits from the pan, until heated through, 2 to 3 minutes.

4. Divide the beans among the tortillas and spread in a thin, even layer, leaving ½-inch rim. Bake on ungreased baking sheets until the tortilla is crisp and lightly browned around the edges, about 8 minutes. Sprinkle the chorizo and cheese on top and return to the oven. Bake until the cheese just melts, 1 to 2 minutes.

5. Cut in wedges and top with the cabbage. Drain the onions and scatter on top. Serve hot.

FoodCooking
Newsletter
Eat your way across L.A.

Get our weekly Tasting Notes newsletter for reviews, news and more from critics Bill Addison and Patricia Escárcega.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Genevieve Ko
Follow Us
Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She is a cookbook author and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets. Ko graduated from Yale after a childhood in Monterey Park.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement