Spicy chorizo and melty cheese make this Oaxacan tlayuda super rich

Traditionally, this Oaxacan specialty starts with a thin masa round that’s topped with a bean purée and savory toppings, pizza-style. This shortcut version uses large flour tortillas and canned beans for a super-fast meal that’s extra flavorful with browned spicy chorizo (be sure to get Mexican chorizo, which comes uncooked). Quick-pickled red onions bring a bright pop of pink and crunch.

Spicy Chorizo Tlayuda

25 minutes. Makes 4.

½ small red onion, thinly sliced

⅓ cup distilled white vinegar

8 ounces spicy Mexican chorizo, casings removed if needed

1 can (16 ounces) refried black beans

4 large (12 to 14 inches) flour tortillas

4 ounces Oaxacan cheese, torn into large shreds

¼ head small cabbage, cored and thinly sliced

1. Heat the oven to 425 degrees.

Advertisement

2. Place the red onion in a small bowl and cover with the vinegar, pressing down the onion to submerge if needed. Let stand until ready to serve.

3. Heat a large cast iron or other heavy skillet over medium-high heat. Crumble the chorizo into the skillet and cook, stirring and breaking into almond-sized chunks, until cooked through and crisp, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a bowl. Add the beans to the skillet and cook, stirring and scraping up any browned bits from the pan, until heated through, 2 to 3 minutes.

4. Divide the beans among the tortillas and spread in a thin, even layer, leaving ½-inch rim. Bake on ungreased baking sheets until the tortilla is crisp and lightly browned around the edges, about 8 minutes. Sprinkle the chorizo and cheese on top and return to the oven. Bake until the cheese just melts, 1 to 2 minutes.

5. Cut in wedges and top with the cabbage. Drain the onions and scatter on top. Serve hot.