Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Food

Slow-Roasted Salmon with Fresh Chile-Tomato Sauce

479829-la-fo-cooking-20200123-010.JPG
A fresh sauce make with tomatoes, red onion and green chiles flavors this whole side of salmon, shot with the side of Cool Crunchy Cucumbers. Prop styling by Rebecca Buenik.
(Silvia Razgova / For The Times)
By Ben MimsCooking Columnist 
Feb. 6, 2020
11:40 AM
Share

Tomatoes, red onion and serrano chile blend together for a quick, raw sauce that stands up to a rich side of salmon. Make the sauce up to 1 day in advance and keep chilled until ready to use.

Slow-Roasted Salmon with Fresh Chile-Tomato Sauce
45 minutes. Serves 4 to 6.

  • 1 skinless side of salmon (2 to 2 1/2 pounds)
  • 1/4 cup olive oil, plus more
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 cup roughly chopped red onion
  • 4 garlic cloves, peeled
  • 2 plum tomatoes
  • 1 serrano chile, stem removed
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped flat-leaf parsley (optional)

1. Heat the oven to 325 degrees. Place the salmon in a shallow baking dish that fits it with at least 1 inch around all sides. Rub the fillet on the top and bottom with some olive oil then season with salt and pepper.

2. In a blender, puree the 1/4 cup olive oil with the red onion, garlic, tomatoes and chile. Season the sauce with salt and pepper then pour it over the salmon to cover completely.

Advertisement

3. Bake until the salmon is opaque on the outside and an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the fillet reads 120 degrees for medium doneness, 30 to 45 minutes depending on the thickness of the fillet (if you want your salmon just cooked through, take it to 130 degrees).

4. Remove the pan from the oven and let the salmon rest for 5 minutes. Sprinkle with parsley, if you like, and serve family-style, straight from the baking dish with the side of your choice.

FoodCooking
Newsletter
Eat your way across L.A.

Get our weekly Tasting Notes newsletter for reviews, news and more from critics Bill Addison and Patricia Escárcega.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Ben Mims
Follow Us
Ben Mims is the cooking columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has written three cookbooks and has worked as a food editor and recipe developer for several food media publications, such as Lucky Peach, Food & Wine, Saveur, Food Network and Buzzfeed/Tasty.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement