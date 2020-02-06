The best version of muddy buddies goes a little salty

This is for chocolate-peanut-butter lovers everywhere. A salty-sweet spin on the sugar-coated cereal snack known as muddy buddies, this version adds pretzels and salted peanuts to the mix. If you want to package these like a box of chocolate, form the mix into clusters in the variation below.

Salty-Sweet Nutty Buddies

15 minutes. Makes about 8 cups.

1 ½ cups semisweet chocolate chips

½ cup crunchy peanut butter

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

3 cups small pretzels, such as snaps, sticks or minis

2 cups lightly salted roasted peanuts

2 cups rice Chex or Crispix cereal

1 ½ cups packed powdered sugar

1 cup peanut M&Ms (optional)

1. Combine the chocolate chips, peanut butter and butter in a very large microwave-safe bowl. Microwave in 20-second increments, stirring between each, until just smooth. Alternatively, melt the chocolate chips, peanut butter and butter in a large, wide pot over low heat, stirring occasionally, until just smooth. Remove from the heat. Add the pretzels, peanuts and cereal and fold gently until evenly coated.

2. Divide the powdered sugar between two gallon-sized resealable plastic bags, then divide the pretzel mixture between the bags. Seal the bags and shake until evenly coated. Transfer to a large bowl to serve as a snack mix, adding the peanut M&Ms if you’d like.

Variation

Nutty Buddy Clusters: Omit the butter and powdered sugar. At the end of step 1, drop the mixture by spoonfuls onto parchment-paper-lined baking sheets to form clusters. Sprinkle with flaky sea salt if desired. Refrigerate until firm, at least 10 minutes.

Make Ahead

The nutty buddies can be stored in an airtight container for up to 1 week.