The richness of salmon stands up perfectly to this spicy, slightly smoky rub inspired by al pastor pork, complete with pineapple on top (buy the prepared stuff from the deli section of your grocery to make your life easy). Make the sauce up to 3 days in advance and refrigerate until ready to use.

Slow-Roasted Salmon with Al Pastor Rub

45 minutes. Serves 4 to 6.

1 skinless side of salmon (2 to 2 1/2 pounds)

3 tablespoons olive oil, plus more

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons ancho chile powder

1 tablespoon canned chopped chipotle chiles in adobo sauce

2 teaspoons dried oregano, preferably Mexican

2 teaspoons ground cumin

2 teaspoons honey

1 teaspoon white wine vinegar

4 garlic cloves, minced

3/4 cup thinly sliced pineapple

1. Heat the oven to 325 degrees. Place the salmon in a shallow baking dish that fits it with at least 1 inch around all sides. Rub the fillet on the top and bottom with some olive oil then season with salt and pepper.

2. In a small bowl, stir together 3 tablespoons olive oil, the ancho chile powder, chipotle chiles in adobo sauce, oregano, cumin, honey, vinegar and garlic into a paste. Rub the paste evenly over the salmon then arrange the pineapple on top of the salmon. Drizzle the pineapple with more olive oil.

3. Bake until the salmon is opaque on the outside and an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the fillet reads 120 degrees for medium doneness, 30 to 45 minutes depending on the thickness of the fillet (if you want your salmon just cooked through, take it to 130 degrees).

4. Remove the pan from the oven and let the salmon rest for 5 minutes. Serve family-style, straight from the baking dish with the side of your choice.