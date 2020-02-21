Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Food

Jollof rice is the ultimate one-pot chicken dinner

Serve this one-dish meal straight from the pan.
(Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)
By Genevieve KoCooking Editor 
Feb. 21, 2020
6 AM
I met Adjoa when I was working at an NGO in Ghana during college and she hosted me in her home. Even before I crossed her doorway, she asked, “Have you eaten?”

Once inside, I caught the unmistakable scent of steaming rice that I associate with home. But laid over that aroma was sizzled chicken fat, browned onion, and saucy tomato. Adjoa handed me a deep bowl of crimson rice studded with spicy chicken and peppers, then opened a jar on the kitchen table and forked out a few pickled peppers on top.

She told me it was Ghanaian jollof rice — not Nigerian jollof rice (which is often all vegetable), or Senegalese (which often contains seafood) — and that her country’s was the best.

Despite her confidence in Ghana’s jollof, she confided, “I still want to make mine better.” I couldn’t imagine it more delicious, but I needed to know what could possibly improve. She told me her fiance, who had moved to Dallas to study dentistry, said American supermarkets sell chicken without bones — and that was her dream ingredient.

As someone whose favorite chicken part is the nubby cartilage ends of bones, I questioned our burgeoning friendship. But Adjoa detailed her endless experiments with cooking bone-in chicken without overcooking the rice and I knew we were kindred spirits, not only in our aversion to mushy rice but in our excitement for getting a recipe just right.

I tried re-creating Adjoa’s recipe with bone-in chicken, but her intuition was right. The rice arrives at the ideal tenderness right when boneless chicken thighs transition from unpleasant pinkness to juicy goodness.

I can’t speak to whether this is better than any other take on jollof rice, but I know it’s my favorite because its technique is on point and because it tastes like a warm welcome into someone’s home. .

464150_FO_0829_cooking_genevieve_ko_MRT_024.JPG
Serve more pickled peppers on the side.
(Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

Kitchen Comforts Ghanaian Jollof Rice

55 minutes. Serves 8.

Baking this one-pot rice dish ensures evenly cooked grains. You can prepare it all on the stovetop too: Instead of transferring the skillet to the oven, adjust the heat to maintain a bare simmer while covered and cook until the rice has absorbed all the liquid, about 20 minutes. Remove from the heat and let stand for 5 minutes before serving.

Ingredients

  • 4 bell peppers, 1 thinly sliced, 3 diced
  • 2 tablespoons distilled white vinegar
  • Kosher salt
  • 2 teaspoons dried garlic chips
  • 2 teaspoons dried thyme
  • ½ to 1 teaspoon cayenne or other dried ground hot red pepper
  • 2 dried bay leaves
  • ⅓ cup vegetable oil
  • 2 pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs, cut in 2-inch pieces
  • 1 medium onion, diced
  • 1 piece (1 inch) fresh ginger, peeled and grated
  • 2 cups jasmine rice, rinsed well and drained
  • ¼ cup tomato paste

Instructions

  1. Toss the sliced pepper with the vinegar and ½ teaspoon salt. Let stand. Heat the oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Combine the dried garlic, thyme, cayenne and 1 bay leaf in a spice grinder and pulse until finely ground; reserve.
  3. Heat the oil in a Dutch oven or other heavy large, wide skillet with an ovenproof lid over medium-high heat. Generously season the chicken with salt, then add to the hot oil. Cook, turning the pieces occasionally, until browned, about 5 minutes. Don’t crowd the pan; work in batches if you have to.
  4. Add the onion and diced peppers and sprinkle with salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until they start to soften, about 5 minutes.
  5. Stir in the ginger, spice mixture and 2 teaspoons salt, then stir in the rice. Cook, stirring, until the rice is toasted, about 2 minutes. Add the tomato paste and cook, stirring for 1 minute, then add 3 cups water and the remaining bay leaf and bring to a boil. Cover, transfer to the oven, and bake until the rice is tender and has absorbed all of the liquid, about 20 minutes. Remove from the oven and let stand for 5 minutes.
  6. Uncover the rice and season to taste with salt. Drain the pepper slices and scatter over the hot rice and serve.
Genevieve Ko
Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She is a cookbook author and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets. Ko graduated from Yale after a childhood in Monterey Park.
