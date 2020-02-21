I met Adjoa when I was working at an NGO in Ghana during college and she hosted me in her home. Even before I crossed her doorway, she asked, “Have you eaten?”

Once inside, I caught the unmistakable scent of steaming rice that I associate with home. But laid over that aroma was sizzled chicken fat, browned onion, and saucy tomato. Adjoa handed me a deep bowl of crimson rice studded with spicy chicken and peppers, then opened a jar on the kitchen table and forked out a few pickled peppers on top.

She told me it was Ghanaian jollof rice — not Nigerian jollof rice (which is often all vegetable), or Senegalese (which often contains seafood) — and that her country’s was the best.

Despite her confidence in Ghana’s jollof, she confided, “I still want to make mine better.” I couldn’t imagine it more delicious, but I needed to know what could possibly improve. She told me her fiance, who had moved to Dallas to study dentistry, said American supermarkets sell chicken without bones — and that was her dream ingredient.

As someone whose favorite chicken part is the nubby cartilage ends of bones, I questioned our burgeoning friendship. But Adjoa detailed her endless experiments with cooking bone-in chicken without overcooking the rice and I knew we were kindred spirits, not only in our aversion to mushy rice but in our excitement for getting a recipe just right.

I tried re-creating Adjoa’s recipe with bone-in chicken, but her intuition was right. The rice arrives at the ideal tenderness right when boneless chicken thighs transition from unpleasant pinkness to juicy goodness.

I can’t speak to whether this is better than any other take on jollof rice, but I know it’s my favorite because its technique is on point and because it tastes like a warm welcome into someone’s home. .

Serve more pickled peppers on the side. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

Kitchen Comforts Ghanaian Jollof Rice

55 minutes. Serves 8.

Baking this one-pot rice dish ensures evenly cooked grains. You can prepare it all on the stovetop too: Instead of transferring the skillet to the oven, adjust the heat to maintain a bare simmer while covered and cook until the rice has absorbed all the liquid, about 20 minutes. Remove from the heat and let stand for 5 minutes before serving.

Ingredients



4 bell peppers, 1 thinly sliced, 3 diced

2 tablespoons distilled white vinegar

Kosher salt

2 teaspoons dried garlic chips

2 teaspoons dried thyme

½ to 1 teaspoon cayenne or other dried ground hot red pepper

2 dried bay leaves

⅓ cup vegetable oil

2 pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs, cut in 2-inch pieces

1 medium onion, diced

1 piece (1 inch) fresh ginger, peeled and grated

2 cups jasmine rice, rinsed well and drained

¼ cup tomato paste

Instructions

