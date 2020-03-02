Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Food

Make your own sourdough croutons! (You’re welcome)

Sourdough croutons
Sprinkle these croutons on a Caesar or any other salad.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
By Genevieve KoCooking Editor 
March 2, 2020
6 AM
Share

Homemade croutons taste way better than store-bought. They take time to bake but little effort to put together. And they don’t require exact measurements: Crisp up as many or as few as you’d like and adjust the other quantities as needed. The timing depends largely on the bread and your crunch preference. Here’s how to do it.

Homemade Sourdough Croutons

45 minutes. Makes as much as you want.

Ingredients

  • 1 sourdough loaf or boule, fresh or day-old
  • Everyday extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Instructions

  1. Heat the oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Cut the bread with its crust into cubes slightly larger than the crouton size you like. I prefer 1 ½-inch cubes because they’ll shrink to an inch after baking. Spread the cubes in a single layer, leaving some space between them, on a half-sheet pan or other rimmed baking sheet. Bake until dry, firm and golden, 10 to 20 minutes. The timing depends on how dry your bread is to begin with.
  3. Put the pan on a rack and push all the bread cubes together so they’re touching. Drizzle evenly with olive oil so all the cubes are lightly coated but not drenched. Toss the cubes to even out the oil coating and spread out again. Return to the oven and bake until golden brown, 10 to 15 minutes. Let them go to dark golden brown if you prefer extra-crunchy croutons with a dark-toast taste. Just don’t let them burn.
  4. Immediately sprinkle the croutons with salt and pepper and toss to even out the seasonings. Cool completely on the pan on a wire rack.

Make ahead: The croutons will keep in an airtight container for up to 1 week.

Los Angeles Times Food videos
Bucket List Fast Food Thumb 3x2 On Now
Jenn and Lucas rank the best fast food fried chicken in L.A. | The Bucket List
11:58
Where to find the best Taiwanese fried chicken in the San Gabriel Valley | The Bucket List On Now
Where to find the best Taiwanese fried chicken in the San Gabriel Valley | The Bucket List
9:09
The Bucket list S1E4 Thumbnail On Now
Jenn discovers the secrets to making scientifically perfect fried chicken | The Bucket List
11:59
Off Menu CDMX 3-2 thumb On Now
Lucas goes to Mexico City for carnitas, pan dulce, tlacoyos, tacos and more! | Off Menu
13:51
Advertisement

FoodCooking
Newsletter
Eat your way across L.A.

Get our weekly Tasting Notes newsletter for reviews, news and more from critics Bill Addison and Patricia Escárcega.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Genevieve Ko
Follow Us
Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She is a cookbook author and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets. Ko graduated from Yale after a childhood in Monterey Park.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement