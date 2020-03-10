Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Food

Get green garlic while you can to make this potato salad

Spring Potato Salad
Subtly sweet green garlic flavors the dressing for this spring potato salad, teeming with scallions, chives and arugula.
(Gentl and Hyers)
By Ben Mims 
March 10, 2020
7 AM
Green garlic is one of the first signals that spring is on its way, and the stalks are already making their appearance known in farmers markets. Baby garlic has lots of flair — a herringbone-patterned layering at the greens, a more bulbous bottom and often a brushstroke of electric purple on the whites — and can be treated just like scallions that have an extra note of subtle, sweet garlic flavor.

In her new cookbook, “Open Kitchen,” recipe developer and food stylist Susan Spungen blends green garlic into a fragrant herb vinaigrette to dress warm baby potatoes. Using first-of-the-season new potatoes and still-lingering Meyer lemons and you’ve got all of spring’s newness in one dish. Pro tip: Make a double batch of the vinaigrette and use it to drizzle over tender leafy greens or as a dip for crudités. It’s the only condiment you’ll want until it — and the green garlic at the farmers market — is gone.

Spring Potato Salad.jpg

Time 45 minutes
Yields Serves 6 to 8

Ben Mims
Ben Mims is the cooking columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has written three cookbooks and has worked as a food editor and recipe developer for several food media publications, such as Lucky Peach, Food & Wine, Saveur, Food Network and Buzzfeed/Tasty.
