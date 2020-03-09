Green garlic is young garlic that looks like big, woody scallions. It has a mild garlic flavor, which makes it perfect for using raw, as in this beautiful green dressing. The season is short, though, so if you don’t catch it, you can use garlic scapes for the same effect. If you don’t have either, use a few scallions and a small garlic clove instead.
Spring Potato Salad With Green Garlic Dressing
To make the vinaigrette, combine the green garlic, parsley, vinegar, lemon juice, salt, pepper and sugar in a mini food processor or small blender and pulse until everything is well chopped. Slowly add the oil through the hole in the lid until emulsified. Adjust the seasonings; you should have 1 cup vinaigrette.
Place the potatoes in a large saucepan and cover with cold water by 2 inches. Add the salt and bring to a boil. Simmer, stirring occasionally, until tender when pierced with the tip of a sharp paring knife, 12 to 15 minutes (if potatoes are larger, you may need a little more time).
Let cool in the water for 15 minutes. Drain, cut the potatoes in half, and toss with 3/4 cup of the vinaigrette while still warm. Season with salt and pepper to taste and toss with the scallions and chives (reserve the blossoms).
Place the arugula in a serving bowl and top with the potato mixture. Drizzle the remaining dressing over the top. Sprinkle with the chive blossoms, if you have them, and pass extra vinaigrette on the side.