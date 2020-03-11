Suzanne Goin and Caroline Styne to close Lucques restaurant after two decades

After nearly 21 years, one of the city’s most celebrated restaurants is closing.

Lucques, the Californian-Mediterranean restaurant co-owned by chef Suzanne Goin and restaurateur Caroline Styne, will close May 6.

“Lucques has lived a long and wonderful life and become far more than the sum of its parts,” Goin and Styne said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. “We could not have anticipated the immeasurable love and dedication that grew over time for a place that we both just wanted to feel like the restaurant we always wanted to go to.”

The duo, who also co-own Tavern, A.O.C. and the Larder Baking Company, opened Lucques on Melrose Avenue in September 1998. The restaurant has been a fixture of the Los Angeles dining scene since opening, introducing many Angelenos to a constantly changing, market-driven menu.

Lucques is best known for its Sunday Suppers, three-course prix fixe meals that currently go for $52. Through the years, famed chefs including Alice Waters and Chris Bianco also joined Goin in the kitchen for special collaboration dinners.

Over the years, the duo have won numerous James Beard Foundation awards, including outstanding chef for Goin in 2016 and outstanding restaurateur for Styne in 2018. The restaurant also has held a regular spot on The Times’ 101 Best Restaurants list.

In its final weeks, the West Hollywood restaurant will continue to be open for lunch and dinner and will continue its Sunday Suppers.

Goin plans to bring back some classic Lucques dishes, including bluefish wrapped in pancetta and suckling pig. The restaurant will also host an Easter dinner and a dinner with Nancy Silverton on April 26 to celebrate the Mozzaplex chef’s upcoming Chi Spacca cookbook.