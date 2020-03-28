Nate ’n Al’s, beloved delicatessen of Beverly Hills, to close on Sunday

Nate ’n Al’s, the legendary Jewish delicatessen that has supplied Beverly Hills with pastrami sandwiches, matzo ball soup and platters of smoked fish since 1945, will close after Sunday night, according to a statement posted to the restaurant’s Instagram page.

“Approximately one month ago the world as we knew it changed,” the statement read. “We had hoped that we could continue our takeout and delivery service so that we could provide the community with the food that has been a part of our lives for years. However, our number one priority is to keep our customers and our staff safe and secure during this time of uncertainty. After reviewing all the variables, we no longer feel confident that we can do that.”

As dine-in services were suspended across the city this month to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus, Nate ’n Al’s, like many restaurants, shifted its focus to takeout and delivery.

Advertisement

Yet the resulting drop in traffic proved to be too much for the 75-year-old establishment.

It’s unclear whether Nate ’n Al’s could be revived at some point; a call to the restaurant on Saturday night was not immediately returned.

“We don’t know what the future holds but we urge everyone to do your best to stay home and stay safe,” the statement on Instagram said.

The news caps off a tumultuous couple of years for the storied deli on North Beverly Drive.

Advertisement

In 2018, the grandchildren of Al Mendelson, one of the deli’s original founders along with Nate Rimer, put Nate ’n Al’s up for sale. The restaurant was purchased last year by a group of Hollywood investors, led by music executive Irving Azoff and his wife, Shelli. The restaurant was reportedly set to relocate to the former Wolfgang’s Steakhouse a block away on Canon Drive, with the original menu and staff remaining in place.

An unassuming comfort-food destination a short walk from Rodeo Drive’s ritzy boutiques, Nate ’n Al’s was famous for its showbiz regulars, including Larry King, who was known to eat breakfast in the same booth every morning. At one time, the delicatessen had multiple locations, including branches in Thousand Oaks and Los Angeles International Airport.

Devotees of the deli’s famed Reuben sandwich on double-baked rye have one last chance to get their fill, at least for the foreseeable future: Nate ’n Al’s will be open Sunday until 8 p.m.