Restaurants offering delivery and takeout Passover meals

Passover seders typically mean gathering around the table with a seder plate, your family and plenty of red wine. But for many, the holiday is going to be different this year. Instead of going to a friend’s or relative’s house, many of us will have to make do with what we have at home, or order in.

The following restaurants are offering Passover meals to go. Please confirm with restaurants before placing your orders.

Akasha (Culver City)

The restaurant has a seder menu for takeout and delivery designed to feed up to six people. The $95 dinner for two includes braised brisket or chicken tagine with roasted potatoes and carrots, broccolini and a seder plate. There is also an a la carte menu with chopped liver ($10 per ½ pint); green beans and walnut faux liver ($8 per ½ pint); and a seder plate with a box of matzo, lamb shank bone, haroset, roasted egg, parsley, horseradish and lettuce ($20). Desserts that serve up to eight people are available as well. The menu is available for pick-up April 7-9 and must be ordered by April 5. Delivery is free within a two-mile radius of the restaurant.

9543 Culver Blvd, Culver City, (323) 655-6566, www.akasharestaurant.com

APL (Hollywood)

Adam Perry Lang is making matzo ball soup and brisket for the holiday. The soup is available hot or frozen ($14 per quart), and the brisket is sold by the half pound ($16). Both are available for curbside pickup and delivery Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 7 p.m.

1680 Vine St., Los Angeles, (323) 416-1280, aplrestaurant.com

Birdie G’s (Santa Monica)

Chef Jeremy Fox is offering family-size matzo ball soup ($39, also available in individual portions for $12) and noodle kugel ($39) as well as sweet-and-sour beets charoset ($19). He’s also selling corned brisket ($15 per half pound) and matzo ball soup mix ($6 per half pound). Everything is available now throughout the holiday for curbside pickup, takeout and delivery.

2421 Michigan Ave., Santa Monica, (310) 310-3616, www.birdiegsla.com

Huckleberry (Santa Monica)

Huckleberry is offering its annual Passover catering menu April 8-15 for delivery and takeout. Items include small (feeds four) or large (feeds up to eight) portions of Creekstone Farms braised beef brisket ($75 or $145), Mary’s organic herb-roasted chicken ($28 one size), garlic-roasted broccoli ($35 or $60), matzo ball soup ($18 per quart), potato pancakes ($25 for 12), organic egg noodle kugel ($50 one size) and applesauce ($10 per pint). Desserts include flourless honey apple upside-down cake ($45), flourless chocolate brownies ($22 for four) and gluten-free coconut macaroons ($20 for eight). Call or email catering@huckleberrycafe.com with 72 hours’ notice to order.

1014 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, (310) 451-2311, www.huckleberrycafe.com

Jar (Beverly Grove)

The restaurant is offering a matzo ball soup ($12), pot roast ($35), matzo-crusted chicken paillard ($30), braised lamb shank ($44) and bittersweet chocolate-covered matzah ($30, serves four). Each entree is served with two of the following sides: roasted carrots, sweet potato and prunes and pea tendrils. The menu will be available for takeout and delivery April 8-16. Orders must be placed 48 hours in advance via phone or email to renata@thejar.com.

8225 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, (323) 655-6566, www.thejar.com

Pasjoli (Santa Monica)

Dave Beran’s French restaurant is preparing a full Passover dinner April 8 and 9. The menu is $70 per person and includes Flannery Farms brisket, haricot verts, potato kugel, chicken soup, flourless chocolate cake and coconut macaroons. Orders for delivery and pick-up can be made online.

2732 Main St., Santa Monica, (424) 330-0020, www.pasjoli.com

Slab (Beverly Grove)

Burt Bakman’s BBQ restaurant is offering a $200 menu designed to feed four. Dishes include matzo ball soup, bitter greens and citrus salad, red wine-braised brisket, apple and walnut charoset, potato kugel and coconut and chocolate macaroons. The restaurant will accept orders starting Thursday through April 6 for takeout and delivery on April 8.

8136 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles, (310) 855-7184, www.slabbarbecue.com