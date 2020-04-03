The hottest free agent in L.A. is a 69-year-old waitress from now-closed Nate ’n Al’s

Right now, the hottest free agent in town isn’t a star athlete coveted by the Dodgers or Lakers — she’s a 69-year-old waitress from Nate ’n Al’s.

Gloria Leon, a 41-year veteran of the delicatessen, has found herself without a job after the sudden closure of the beloved Beverly Hills restaurant Sunday amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Almost immediately, offers from rival delis rolled in.

Factor’s Famous Deli and the Nosh have reached out, Leon said, and there could be others, but she hasn’t made her way through 50 or so voicemail and text messages left for her in recent days.

Leon isn’t sure what she’ll do, but she has high-profile advisors: Talent agents at William Morris Endeavor recently offered guidance during a video conference call. Several of the power brokers were her longtime customers.

And the attention, Leon said, has made her feel like a star.

“I felt like I was Tom Brady,” she said.

Gloria Leon with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft in 2015. (Courtesy of Gloria Leon)

Leon possesses a unique kind of celebrity in a city filled with them. Her regulars have included titans of show business — Lew Wasserman, Bruce Willis, Jodie Foster, Steve Tisch, Jeffrey Katzenberg and Larry King among them. She has charmed, counseled and consoled each of them, one bowl of matzo ball soup at a time.

The intimacy of those connections, established within the sanctity of worn brown leather booths, has led to friendships that transcend the confines of the deli. And with those relationships comes influence.

“There is no politician, there is no City Council member, there is no billionaire, who is more influential in Beverly Hills than Gloria. Period,” said Steve Soboroff, member of the Los Angeles Police Commission and a longtime regular at Nate ’n Al’s. “And if you don’t believe me, ask any of them.”

While he was fundraising for his unsuccessful Los Angeles mayoral bid in 2001, Soboroff saw Leon during a visit to Nate ’n Al’s. She asked how much money an individual could contribute and, armed with the information that there was a $1,000 ceiling, took his elbow and walked him from table to table.

“She tells people, ‘I want you to give this guy a thousand bucks,’” Soboroff recalled. “It was $60,000 in one hour from people I don’t even know. It was better than any fundraising event I had.”

Even before the closing, the Beverly Drive restaurant, which opened in 1945, had endured a period of tumult. Last year, the descendants of Nate ’n Al’s co-founder Al Mendelson sold the deli to a group of investors including Irving Azoff, the former Live Nation Entertainment chairman. The new owners soon announced plans to move the restaurant around the corner to a city-owned property, where they signed a 10-year lease.

Then, as the COVID-19 pandemic swept through L.A. last month, Nate ’n Al’s shifted to a takeout and delivery business. That lasted just a couple of weeks before the owners announced the deli would shut down in order to “keep our customers and our staff safe and secure.”

A spokesman for the restaurant’s owners said Sunday that their “goal is to keep the Nate ’n Al’s tradition alive” but offered no specifics. And the spokesman added that the owners have “encountered major difficulties with the city of Beverly Hills” over the deli’s prospective new space — a statement that, in the eyes of many fans of the restaurant, has cast doubt on a reopening there.

Gloria Leon was a mainstay at Nate ’n Al’s until the Beverly Hills delicatessen suddenly closed Sunday amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She’s already been courted by other delis. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Leon was eyeing retirement before the unexpected closure — but she’s certain about what type of waitress gig she’d take on if she continues working.

“Honey, I’ve been a deli server for 41 years, and I am just going to die a deli server,” she said.