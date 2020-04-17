Pink and bubbly, a Rosé Aperol Spritz is the ultimate pick-me-up cocktail

It’s fizzy, it’s pink, it’s a cheery aperitif. This spin on the classic Italian Aperol Spritz uses sparkling rosé instead of plain prosecco. If you can get rosé prosecco, all the better. To tie together the herbaceous bitterness of Aperol with the aromatic fruitiness of the bubbly rosé, I add a squeeze of fresh orange juice, then drop in a slice for garnish. You can skip the citrus if you don’t have any on hand or prefer a drink without any sweetness.

Light and bubbly, this cocktail is a great way to end the week and start dinner. It balances all the carbs nicely, especially Italian ones like pasta, pizza and garlic bread. To make a meal at home feel like a night out at my favorite red-sauce joint, I sip this spritz with my garlic bread, then have a glass of rosé with the rest of the meal. If the bottle isn’t done by the end of the night, I save it to use as the liquid for braised chicken for another meal.