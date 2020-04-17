Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Pink and bubbly, a Rosé Aperol Spritz is the ultimate pick-me-up cocktail

Rose Aperol Spritz
You can use a wine glass instead.
(Genevieve Ko / Los Angeles Times)
By Genevieve KoCooking Editor 
April 17, 2020
2:42 PM
It’s fizzy, it’s pink, it’s a cheery aperitif. This spin on the classic Italian Aperol Spritz uses sparkling rosé instead of plain prosecco. If you can get rosé prosecco, all the better. To tie together the herbaceous bitterness of Aperol with the aromatic fruitiness of the bubbly rosé, I add a squeeze of fresh orange juice, then drop in a slice for garnish. You can skip the citrus if you don’t have any on hand or prefer a drink without any sweetness.

Light and bubbly, this cocktail is a great way to end the week and start dinner. It balances all the carbs nicely, especially Italian ones like pasta, pizza and garlic bread. To make a meal at home feel like a night out at my favorite red-sauce joint, I sip this spritz with my garlic bread, then have a glass of rosé with the rest of the meal. If the bottle isn’t done by the end of the night, I save it to use as the liquid for braised chicken for another meal.

la-fo-how-to-boil-water-spritzer

Rosé Aperol Spritz

Time 5 minutes
Yields Makes 1 drink

Genevieve Ko
Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She is a cookbook author and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets. Ko graduated from Yale after a childhood in Monterey Park.
