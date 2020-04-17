Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Recipes

Rosé Aperol Spritz

Time 5 minutes
Yields Makes 1 drink
(Genevieve Ko / Los Angeles Times)
By Genevieve Ko
April 17, 2020

It’s fizzy, it’s pink, it’s a cheery aperitif. This spin on the classic Italian Aperol spritz uses sparkling rosé instead of plain prosecco. For a less sweet drink, you can skip the fresh citrus juice and drop a lemon twist into the glass. A wine glass is standard but any glass that fits this quantity of liquid works.

1

Wash the citrus well, then cut in half and cut out a slice from the center. Reserve the slice, then squeeze ½ to 1 ounce juice from the citrus halves, depending on how sweet you want your cocktail.

2

Fill a glass with ice. Add the citrus juice, rosé and Aperol and stir. Slide in the reserved citrus slice and top off with sparkling water.

Genevieve Ko
Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She is a cookbook author and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets. Ko graduated from Yale after a childhood in Monterey Park.
