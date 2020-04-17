It’s fizzy, it’s pink, it’s a cheery aperitif. This spin on the classic Italian Aperol spritz uses sparkling rosé instead of plain prosecco. For a less sweet drink, you can skip the fresh citrus juice and drop a lemon twist into the glass. A wine glass is standard but any glass that fits this quantity of liquid works.
Rosé Aperol Spritz
Time 5 minutes
Yields Makes 1 drink
1
Wash the citrus well, then cut in half and cut out a slice from the center. Reserve the slice, then squeeze ½ to 1 ounce juice from the citrus halves, depending on how sweet you want your cocktail.
2
Fill a glass with ice. Add the citrus juice, rosé and Aperol and stir. Slide in the reserved citrus slice and top off with sparkling water.