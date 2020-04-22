Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Food

L.A. County will list restaurants that have had COVID-19 outbreaks online

silverton relief
Angelenos line the block outside the Mozzaplex on March 19 as Nancy Silverton and her staff prepare to offer 300 free meals and other supplies to restaurant industry workers affected by closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
By Garrett SnyderStaff Writer 
April 22, 2020
12:02 PM
L.A. County Department of Public Health will soon begin publicly listing restaurants that have had outbreaks of COVID-19.

In a news conference Tuesday, director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said the county already lists on its website confirmed COVID-19 cases that have occurred in nursing facilities, jails and prisons, shelters, treatment centers and other “institutional settings.”

“Later this week, we will be including on this list restaurants that have had outbreaks as well,” she said.

It’s unclear how the policy will be implemented, what constitutes an outbreak or how long the restaurants will be listed online. L.A. County’s public COVID-19 list currently includes any facility that has had at least one confirmed case among staff or residents once the facility is given official notice.

A spokesperson for the Department of Public Health did not respond to questions sent in an email Tuesday but wrote that the request was being processed.

Restaurants including Gjusta and the Mozzaplex temporarily closed after confirmed COVID-19 cases among their workers. Gjusta, which reopened for pickup and delivery last week, announced on March 30 that one of its employees had tested positive ; Mozza chef Nancy Silverton announced April 3 that she had tested positive.

Emails sent to those restaurants were not immediately returned Wednesday.

Garrett Snyder
Garrett Snyder is a staff writer for the Food section of the Los Angeles Times. He previously edited the food sections of Los Angeles magazine and L.A. Weekly and has co-authored several cookbooks. He is a graduate of Loyola Marymount University and believes in driving long distances for a good sandwich.
