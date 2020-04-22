L.A. County will list restaurants that have had COVID-19 outbreaks online

L.A. County Department of Public Health will soon begin publicly listing restaurants that have had outbreaks of COVID-19.

In a news conference Tuesday, director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said the county already lists on its website confirmed COVID-19 cases that have occurred in nursing facilities, jails and prisons, shelters, treatment centers and other “institutional settings.”

“Later this week, we will be including on this list restaurants that have had outbreaks as well,” she said.

It’s unclear how the policy will be implemented, what constitutes an outbreak or how long the restaurants will be listed online. L.A. County’s public COVID-19 list currently includes any facility that has had at least one confirmed case among staff or residents once the facility is given official notice.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for the Department of Public Health did not respond to questions sent in an email Tuesday but wrote that the request was being processed.

Restaurants including Gjusta and the Mozzaplex temporarily closed after confirmed COVID-19 cases among their workers. Gjusta, which reopened for pickup and delivery last week, announced on March 30 that one of its employees had tested positive ; Mozza chef Nancy Silverton announced April 3 that she had tested positive.

Emails sent to those restaurants were not immediately returned Wednesday.

