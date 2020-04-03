Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Food

Chef Nancy Silverton tests positive for coronavirus

Nancy Silverton
Chef Nancy Silverton, shown at Osteria Mozza in Los Angeles, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
(Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Jenn HarrisStaff Writer 
April 3, 2020
11:52 AM
Mozzaplex chef Nancy Silverton has tested positive for the new coronavirus. Silverton’s partner Michael Krikorian made the announcement in an essay on his personal website Friday.

Silverton and Krikorian were tested for the virus on March 27 after learning that they had been in contact with someone who had the virus, he said. They received their results three days later, and hers came back positive. The couple is now in quarantine at their Los Angeles home.

Krikorian has been documenting the couple’s quarantine on his website, and recently shared the story of the day he and Silverton were tested.

“That night, Nancy made an omelet for her son Ben,” he wrote. “‘It was during the making of the omelet that I realized something was not quite right,’ Nancy said.”

He went on to describe Nancy’s uncharacteristically messy work table and unusually imperfect omelet.

“‘That’s when I knew I was sick, when I made that omelet. That wasn’t the way I cook. That omelet was cooked by the virus,’” Krikorian quoted Silverton as saying. “Three days later, the doctor’s wife called. Nancy had tested positive.”

A week before getting tested, Silverton turned Chi Spacca, one of her Mozzaplex restaurants, into a temporary crisis relief center for hospitality workers. She and her staff supplied dozens of meals to restaurant workers who are unemployed as a result of the coronavirus shutdown.

On Tuesday, the day after getting her test results, Silverton announced she was closing her restaurants and discontinuing the free meals. Jessica Koslow will continue the program at Sqirl starting Saturday.

