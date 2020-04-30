Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Join us for a live Cinco de Mayo cocktail demo

We’re hosting a live cocktail demo at 5:30 p.m. PDT on Cinco de Mayo.
By Jenn HarrisStaff Writer 
April 30, 2020
3:55 PM
Maybe you’re celebrating Cinco de Mayo this year. Maybe you just need a cocktail because it’s Tuesday, you haven’t left the house in weeks or insert-your-unique-calamity-here. Whatever you’re going through, we’re here to help.

Head to our YouTube channel at 5:30 p.m. PDT on May 5 for a live cocktail demo with Bricia Lopez of Guelaguetza, Christy Vega of Casa Vega and Pablo Moix of Old Lightning. Lopez will make virgin and regular mango micheladas, Vega plans to mix margaritas and Moix will concoct a drink so special, we don’t even know what it is yet.

We’ll post the ingredients online beforehand so you can follow along. And we’ll be answering all your quarantine cocktail questions too.

You can watch the demo on Tuesday above or head to our Los Angeles Times YouTube channel.

Jenn Harris
Jenn Harris is a senior writer for the Food section and is also the fried chicken queen of L.A.
