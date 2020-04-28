Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
It’s a Zoom cooking lesson with the Food team: Beer-braised chicken

By Lucas Kwan Peterson 
April 28, 2020
6 AM
Covering restaurants for a living has a few side effects. In addition to the added salt and calories, you don’t get to cook nearly as much as you would like: Mealtimes are always an opportunity to try a new restaurant. The result is that the less you cook, the worse you are at cooking, and it becomes something of a vicious cycle. Two of our less-experienced cooks on the Food staff, deputy editor Andrea Chang and columnist Lucas Kwan Peterson, have made it a goal to cook more this year, and with everyone at home, this seemed like a perfect time to start.

Fortunately, they have a wealth of knowledge that’s just a few keystrokes away: Cooking editor Genevieve Ko and cooking columnist Ben Mims’ series How to Boil Water shows readers how to make simple, delicious food without too much technical know-how.

But sometimes you need a little more of a hands-on approach. Or, shall we say, a socially distanced hands-on approach. Genevieve graciously agreed to walk Andrea and Lucas through her beer-braised chicken recipe via Zoom call, with everyone in their own respective kitchens. How did our two novices fare? Watch the video to find out.

Lucas Kwan Peterson
Lucas Kwan Peterson is a columnist and video producer for the Los Angeles Times Food section.
