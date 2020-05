What’s available from L.A.-area farmers and beyond during the shutdown, and how to get it

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, some farmers markets have closed, but most have put safety practices into place and stayed open as a vital part of the region’s food system. Many farmers are continuing to bring their produce and other products to markets, as well as starting or continuing to sell their crops in CSA-style boxes. Other farmers are staying at home on the farm and only selling their produce in boxes, delivering or routing them through drop-off points. Here is a list, by no means complete, of area farms, what they grow and how to find their crops.

Andy’s Orchard (Morgan Hill) — Cherries, plums, peaches, apricots, plums and other fruit. Available at farmers markets and delivered subscription boxes.

Arnett Farms (Fresno) — Mandarins, Meyer lemons, grapefruit, oranges, apples. Available at farmers markets, $40 boxes available for pickup.

Bernard Ranches (Riverside) — Avocados, oranges, lemons, tangerines, pomelos and more citrus. Available at farmers markets.

Beylik Family Farms (Fillmore) — Tomatoes, cucumbers, avocados, squash. Available at farmers markets.

Bih Shan Farm (Mira Loma) — Mushrooms, herbs, arugula, watercress and other greens. Available at farmers markets.

Chino Farms (Rancho Santa Fe) — Strawberries, beets, lettuces, lemons, limes, sunchokes, herbs, microgreens and more. Available at its farm stand.

County Line Harvest (Thermal and Petaluma) — Chard, spinach, lettuces, carrots, avocados, beets, other greens and more. Available at farmers markets, $25 and $40 boxes at drop-off points. County Line also buys from many other small farms and collects their produce in the boxes and coordinates with restaurants to provide free boxes to laid-off staff.

Cuyama Orchards (Maricopa) — Heirloom apples. Available at farmers markets.

Drake Family Farms (Ontario) — Goat cheeses. Available at farmers markets.

Fat Uncle Farms (Wasco) — Almonds, almond butter.

Finley Farms (Santa Ynez) — in boxes through Edible Gardens LA.

Flora Bella Farm (Three Rivers) — Arugula, mustard greens, squash, beets, cherry tomatoes and more. Available at its farm stand and in boxes through Edible Gardens LA.

Friend’s Ranch (Ojai) — Oranges, tangerines, lemons, avocados, grapefruit and other citrus. Available at farmers markets, boxes shipped.

Galpin Family Farms (Reedley) — Tangerines and oranges, cherries, peaches. Available at farmers markets.

Garcia Organic Farms (Fallbrook) — Oranges, lemons, avocados. Available at farmers markets.

The Garden of … (Santa Ynez) — Lettuces, herbs, greens, carrots, beets, onions, turnips and more. Available at farmers markets, $30 boxes delivered.

Ha’s Apple Farm (Tehachapi) — Apples, dried fruit, vinegar. Available at farmers markets.

Harry’s Berries (Oxnard) — Strawberries, tomatoes, green beans. Available at farmers markets.

Jimenez Family Farm (Santa Ynez) — Strawberries, rhubarb, apricots, beets, carrots, squash and more. Available at farmers markets.

Ken’s Top Notch Produce (Reedley) — Cherries, peaches, grapes, oranges, pomegranates and other citrus. Available at farmers markets.

McFarlin Family Farms (Orosi) — Apples, avocados, blueberries, peaches, persimmons, pomegranates and other fruit. Available at farmers markets.

McGrath Family Farm (Camarillo) — Strawberries, tomatoes, carrots, greens and more. Available at farmers markets, CSA boxes and the Camarillo farm stand.

Murray Family Farms (Bakersfield) — Cherries, strawberries, apricots, blueberries. Order online. Available at farmers markets, Eataly, FarmShop, Röckenwagner Bakery.

Nicholas Family Farms (Orange Grove) — Grapes, ume plums, cherries, apples, citrus and nuts. Available at farmers markets.

Polito Family Farms (Valley Center) — Oranges, tangerines, lemons and other citrus. Available at farmers markets.

Pudwill Farms (Nipomo) — Raspberries, blackberries, blueberries, figs. Available at farmers markets.

Rutiz Family Farms (Arroyo Grande) — Lettuces, herbs, carrots, greens, broccoli, leeks, cucumbers, squash. Available at farmers markets and its farmstand; $20 harvest boxes.

Schaner Family Farm (Valley Center) — Citrus, lettuces, edible flowers, herbs, eggs and more. Available in boxes through Edible Gardens LA.

See Canyon (San Luis Obispo) — Heirloom apples. Available at farmers markets.

Sunrise Organic Farm (Lompoc) — Heirloom and cherry tomatoes, carrots, peppers, greens and herbs. Available at farmers markets, $30, $45, $55 boxes at drop-off points and home delivery.

Suncoast Farms (Lompoc) — Artichokes, cauliflower, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, dried beans. Available at farmers markets.

T&D Farms (Redlands) — Potatoes, sweet potatoes, onions, squash, melons. Available at farmers markets, boxes through Edible Garden LA.

Tamai Family Farms (Oxnard) — Greens and herbs, broccoli, cauliflower, strawberries, carrots and more. Available at farmers markets and in boxes from $15-$30 at Clementine Bakery and other drop-off points.

Tenerelli Orchards (Little Rock) — Peaches, nectarines, cherries, apples. Available at farmers markets.

Thao Family Farm (Fresno) — Thai basil, fennel, amaranth, sprouting broccoli, ong choy and other Asian greens and herbs. Available at farmers markets; $40 boxes at markets and drop-offs including Orsa & Winston.

Tutti Frutti Farms (Lompoc) — Beets, artichokes, eggplant, fennel, tomatoes, peppers, herbs and lettuces. Available at farmers markets, also $14-$35 boxes for pick-up at markets.

Underwood Family Farms (Moorpark and Somis) — Lettuces, herbs, greens, radishes, broccoli, strawberries, carrots, beets and more. Available at farmers markets, also $45 boxes for pickup or delivery.

Valdivia Farms (Carlsbad, Escondido) — Heirloom tomatoes, strawberries, blueberries, peas. Available at farmers markets.

Weiser Family Farm (Tehachapi) — Potatoes, melons, spinach, carrots, also flour and corn tortillas. Available at farmers markets and in boxes from Edible Gardens LA.

Windrose Farm (Los Robles) — Lettuces, herbs and greens. Available in $30 and $45 versions at drop-offs in Los Angeles.

Wong Farms (Mecca) — Tomatoes, basil, mangoes, squash.

Yao Cheng Farm (Camarillo) — Papayas, bok choy, amaranth, watercress, chrysanthemum, dandelion, Taiwanese spinach and other greens.

(If you are a farmer, or know of a farm that belongs on this list, please email amy.scattergood@latimes.com or DM @ascattergood. )