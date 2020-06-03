Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Easy homemade energy bars to sustain and share

nuts, chocolate chips, coconut and dried fruit whirl around like a tornado to form a power bar
(Hanna Carter / For The Times)
By Genevieve KoCooking Editor 
June 3, 2020
3:53 PM
With so many of you having to stay home and cook for the first time — ever or more than you have in a long time — we get that it can be overwhelming to have to cook all your meals from scratch. So we’re here to get you started. On weekdays, we’re going to post a new skill here and go into detail about how to do it — a resource for cooking basics so you can get food on the table and get through this.

LOS ANGELES, CA-March 28, 2019: Los Angeles Times cooking columnists Genevieve Ko and Ben Mims on Thursday, March 28, 2019. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
A series of simple tutorials for making some basic recipes at home.

Lesson 51: Energy Bars

Whether you’re out at the protests or helping feed those who are, you can bake a tray of these bars. Packed with protein and whole grains (and, of course, chocolate), these deliver energy and sustenance.
You can wrap them to pass out or carry around all day and slip a bite under your mask when you need a boost. This basic formula comes together easily and costs less to make than it does to buy a box of packaged bars at the supermarket.

LOS ANGELES, CA., JUNE 3, 2020: la-fo-how-to-boil-water-energy-bars, June 3, 2020 (Geneveive Ko/ Los Angeles Times)

Energy Bars

Time 45 minutes
Yields Makes 8 bars
Genevieve Ko
Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She is a cookbook author and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets. Ko graduated from Yale after a childhood in Monterey Park.
