Easy homemade energy bars to sustain and share

With so many of you having to stay home and cook for the first time — ever or more than you have in a long time — we get that it can be overwhelming to have to cook all your meals from scratch. So we’re here to get you started. On weekdays, we’re going to post a new skill here and go into detail about how to do it — a resource for cooking basics so you can get food on the table and get through this.

Lesson 51: Energy Bars

Whether you’re out at the protests or helping feed those who are, you can bake a tray of these bars. Packed with protein and whole grains (and, of course, chocolate), these deliver energy and sustenance.

You can wrap them to pass out or carry around all day and slip a bite under your mask when you need a boost. This basic formula comes together easily and costs less to make than it does to buy a box of packaged bars at the supermarket.

Energy Bars Time 45 minutes Yields Makes 8 bars