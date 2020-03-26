How to Boil Water

We get that cooking right now can be overwhelming, so we’re going back to the basics with this, our new series. Each weekday, we are sharing a fundamental cooking technique and an easy way to use it through a story and accompanying recipe here and an Instagram Live session at 6 p.m. (PDT) when you can ask us cooking questions in real-time. You can also email us (at cooking@latimes.com) or DM us on any of our social media channels.
1During coronavirus, this basic cooking technique of how to roast vegetables will provide the basis for easy meals made from long-lasting ingredients.
2Onions, garlic and some seasonings are all you need to transform canned tomatoes into a hearty marinara sauce for pasta.
3This tutorial will give you the best oatmeal recipe for a comforting breakfast routine.
4Learning to make vinaigrette for salad will help make eating your greens that much tastier.
5In this daily series of basic cooking techniques, here’s a lesson in how to saute onions to make them tender and sweet. Sauteed onions are a versatile cooking base.
6Cooking a plain pot of rice is an essential skill to learn for getting dinner on the table every night with ease.