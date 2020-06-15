Newsfeed: Pies for Justice, Din Tai Fung closes and muffin sandwiches

The week in food news:

Pies for Justice

Gather for Good, a community event group co-founded by pastry chef Zoe Nathan, is hosting a virtual bake sale and fundraiser on Juneteenth (June 19). Among the more than 30 participating restaurants and bakers are Valerie Confections, the Rose, n/naka, Ronan, A.O.C., All Time, Sherry Yard and Isa Fabro. 100% of proceeds from the sale will benefit the Los Angeles chapter of Black Lives Matter and social justice organization the Gathering for Justice.

More info: andgatherforgood.com/piesforjustice

Muffin Can Stop Us

Muffin Can Stop Us is now open in Glendale for breakfast and lunch. The appropriately named takeout shop sells several varieties of English muffin sandwiches, including versions topped with smoked salmon and cucumber-dill spread, peanut butter marshmallow fluff and strawberry jam, or feta cheese and Armnenian sujuk, a spicy cured beef sausage.

1017 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale, (818) 550-1755, muffincanstopus.com

Fabby’s modern Mexican

Alejandro Guzmán, a sous chef at Le Comptoir in Koreatown, has launched Fabby’s, a takeout dinner series named for his mother that features dishes such as pipián rojo with chicken, black beans with avocado leaf, manchego Caesar salad and ricotta flan. The four-course menu sells for $35 per person on the reservation platform Tock and can be picked up at Cassell’s Hamburgers DTLA on Fridays and Saturdays.

More info: exploretock.com/fabbys

Din Tai Fung closes

The original U.S. location of Din Tai Fung in Arcadia, open since 2000, has closed. The international Taiwanese dumpling chain announced the closure on Instagram citing the “current economic climate.” A larger branch of Din Tai Fung, inside the Westfield Santa Anita half a mile north of the original, remains open, as do branches in Glendale, Century City and Torrance.

Guerrilla Tacos in Japan

Wes Avila, chef-owner of Guerrilla Tacos, will open a cocktail bar and taco lounge called Piopiko next month at the Ace Hotel Kyoto. The restaurant’s menu includes brisket taquitos with avocado salsa and cheddar, togarashi-dusted fried fish tacos made with heirloom masa tortillas, and a self-referential spin on the Mexican American-Okinawan dish takoraisu (taco rice).

Bombet steps down

Stephane Bombet of Bombet Hospitality Group is no longer involved with restaurants Nic’s on Beverly, Ms. Chi and Faith & Flower. The move came after a photo of the restaurateur wearing blackface at a 2011 Halloween party was posted to Eater L.A. last week. Bombet had served as operations manager at Nic’s and was a co-owner at Faith & Flower; he was a minority partner in Ms Chi.

Disneyland reopening

Disneyland announced this week that it will begin reopening in stages starting next month. Downtown Disney will open with reduced capacity on July 9, followed by California Adventure and Disneyland on July 17. The park has been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic since March 12.

Grubhub’s new owner

Dutch food delivery company Just Eat has agreed to purchase U.S.-based delivery giant Grubhub for $7.3 billion. According to the companies, the merger will create the largest online food delivery outlet outside of China.

Starbucks to downsize

National coffee chain Starbucks announced this week that it plans to close up to 400 stores in the U.S. and Canada over the next 18 months, a decision influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also said that, to meet shifts in consumer behavior, it plans to open 300 stores that specialize in pickup and takeout.