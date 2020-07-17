Tamales Elena opens in Bell Gardens, Musso & Frank launches takeout and a Guerrilla Tacos coffee shop

This week in dining news:

Tamales Elena y Antojitos

Tamales Elena y Antojitos is open in Bell Gardens for takeout, delivery and drive-thru service. The restaurant from chef Maria Elena Lorenzo — an expansion of the popular tamale trailer the Guerrero native has operated in Watts for years — features Guerrero-style banana leaf tamales, pozole and a variety of guisados (stews) and antojitos (small bites).

8101 Garfield Ave., Bell Gardens, (323) 919-2509, instagram.com/tamaleselenayantojitos

Guerrilla Cafecito

Guerrilla Cafecito is open next door to Guerrilla Tacos in the Arts District. The coffee shop from Guerrilla Tacos owners Wes Avila and Brittney Valles, open daily for takeout, serves espresso drinks and pour-over coffee made with Cognoscenti Coffee beans as well as breakfast burritos and house-made doughnuts.

704 Mateo St., Los Angeles, (213) 375-3300, guerrillacafecito.com

Madre Fairfax

Madre, a Oaxacan restaurant and mezcaleria with locations in Palms and Torrance, is now open in West Hollywood for patio dining, takeout and delivery. The menu includes tlayudas, barbacoa, moles and tacos served on handmade tortillas. Mezcal cocktails also are available to-go.

801 N. Fairfax Ave. #101, Los Angeles, (323) 850-8518, madrerestaurants.com

Musso & Frank’s to-go

Hollywood landmark Musso & Frank’s is offering a takeout and delivery service, dubbed “Musso to You,” for the first time in the restaurant’s 101-year history. Classic dishes such as chicken pot pie, filet of sand dabs and veal schnitzel are available, along with a selection of beer and wine.

6667 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, (323) 467-7788, mussoandfrank.com

Dumpling collab

Go Go Gyoza, a frozen-dumpling delivery service from Hinoki & the Bird chef Brandon Kida, is collaborating with Neal Fraser of Redbird, Mei Lin of Nightshade, Kevin Meehan of Kali and Jon Yao of Kato for a lineup of limited-edition dumplings in flavors such as truffle cheeseburger and dry-aged beef with black garlic. The dumplings will be available online starting Saturday and 25% of the proceeds from sales will go to a nonprofit of each chef’s choice.

go-go-gyoza.com

Foie gras confusion continues

Foie gras is once again legal, or somewhat legal, in California after a federal judge ruled earlier this week that the high-end delicacy could be imported from out of state and sold directly to consumers. California restaurants, however, still cannot sell foie gras, and chefs are forbidden from “gifting” it to diners. The ruling is the latest wrinkle in a long legal battle that dates back to 2004, when lawmakers barred California farmers from producing the luxe pâté.

Closures:

Grilled Cheese Truck

The Grilled Cheese Truck, one of the most popular gourmet food trucks in Los Angeles over the past decade, will close permanently at the end of July, according to owner David Danhi. The truck, which opened in 2009, later grew into a franchised concept that was once valued at $100 million.

Conrad’s Glendale

Conrad’s Restaurant in Glendale has closed permanently. Opened in 1979, the 24-hour diner was best known for its retro Americana decor and late-night crowds.