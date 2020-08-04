Downtown’s Broken Spanish closes indefinitely, Market Tavern opens in the Original Farmers Market

This week in dining news:

Broken Spanish

Ray Garcia’s 5-year-old downtown restaurant Broken Spanish has closed “for the indefinite future,” according to an Instagram post by chef Ray Garcia. The celebrated modern Mexican spot, located a short walk from the Staples Center, had suffered a steep drop in business since the pandemic began. Garcia thanked staff and customers and pointed fans to Tacos MILA, the delivery and takeout service he plans to launch soon.

Market Tavern

Market Tavern, a British-Californian pub from former Birch chef Brendan Collins and bar manager Gary Twinn, will open next week in the Original Farmers Market for outdoor dining. The UK rock ’n’ roll-themed restaurant will offer a menu of “elevated pub fare” such as steak and ale pie and sticky toffee pudding along with craft beers and cocktails and an outdoor patio for viewing Premier League matches.

6333 W. 3rd St., (310) 586-1707, farmersmarketla.com

Dong Il Jang

Dong Il Jang, one of Koreatown’s oldest restaurants, will close permanently next week. Known for its tableside grilled bulgogi and kimchi fried rice, the restaurant was opened in 1979 by family patriarch Sung Kim. A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to support the restaurant’s staff.

Sky’s Tacos DTLA

Barbara “Sky” Burrell’s Mid-Wilshire fusion spot Sky’s Gourmet Tacos will open a new location for delivery and takeout near USC next week, serving its signature menu of “Mexican with a splash of Soul.” The 28-year-old restaurant is also slated to open a location at the Rams’ SoFi Stadium later this year.

358 W. 38th St., Los Angeles, skystacos.com

Modern Times’ Leisuretown

A new location of San Diego-based brewery Modern Times, dubbed Leisuretown, is open in Anaheim for outdoor dining. The 33,000-square-foot space, located in a renovated three-story Craftsman home, includes a full-scale brewery, beer garden and pool area. Expect a wide selection of beers, ciders, wines and house-roasted coffees along with a plant-based food menu.

549 S. Anaheim Blvd., Anaheim, (714) 874-4439, moderntimesbeer.com

Little Dom’s Seafood

Little Dom’s Seafood is now open in the Central Coast city of Carpinteria for takeout and outdoor dining. An expansion of the original Little Dom’s in Los Feliz, the restaurant from owners Brandon Boudet and Warner Ebbink will offer dishes such as meatball burgers and fish piccata.

686 Linden Ave., Carpinteria, (805) 749-7400, ldseafood.com

Patina

Long-running fine dining restaurant Patina, located in downtown’s Walt Disney Concert Hall, has closed permanently. Chef Joachim Splichil originally opened Patina on Melrose Avenue in 1989; the restaurant moved to its current location in 2003 and was awarded a Michelin star in 2007.

Guerrilla’s new chef

Wes Avila announced this week that he would step down as executive chef at Guerrilla Tacos, the Arts District restaurant he opened in 2016, promoting former Simone chef Jason Beberman as his replacement. Avila will remain a partner in Guerrilla Tacos as he focuses on other projects.

RIP Hee Sook Lee

Hee Sook Lee, the founder of Los Angeles-based Korean restaurant chain BCD Tofu House, has died. Lee, a first-generation immigrant from Korea, opened the restaurant’s original Koreatown branch in 1996, eventually growing business into 13 locations across the country.

Diamond Bakery fundraiser

Diamond Bakery, the 74-year-old kosher bakery on Fairfax Avenue, is seeking public support to survive the pandemic. Current president Raymond Luna, part of a group of longtime employees that purchased the bakery from its original owners last year, launched a GoFundMe campaign seeking to raise $22,000 to keep the business afloat till the end of the year. So far the fundraiser has reached about half of its goal.