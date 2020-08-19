Gusto Bread opens in Long Beach, a new Cambodian restaurant in Lincoln Heights and more

This week in dining news:

Gusto Bread

Gusto Bread is open in Long Beach for takeout. The artisan bakery from Arturo Enciso and Ana Salatino offers naturally leavened baguettes, seeded loaves and sesame flatbreads, as well as Latin-inspired pastries such as conchas, polvorón cookies and a kouign amann made with heirloom masa.

2710 E. 4th St., Long Beach, (562) 343-1881, gustobread.com

Gamboge

Gamboge, a Cambodian-inspired deli and market from chef-owner Hak Lonh, is open for takeout in Lincoln Heights. The casual restaurant offers marinated grilled pork sandwiches with pickled veggies, Khmer-style shredded chicken salad, and grilled corn brushed with a creamy coconut glaze.

1822 N. Broadway, Los Angeles, (323) 576-2073, gambogela.com

Tartine Silver Lake

The latest branch of Bay Area-based Tartine Bakery is open for takeout, delivery and outdoor dining in Silver Lake. A casual daytime menu includes a pastrami turkey club and whipped feta toast, while an evening menu features dishes such as crispy chicken with lemongrass fennel and pepperoni-anchovy pizza.

3921 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, (213) 952-1588, tartinebakery.com

Creature Comforts Brewing

Georgia-based craft Creature Comforts Brewing Co. will open a brewery and taproom in downtown L.A. sometime next year, according to company reps. The popular craft brewery, best known for its juicy Tropicália IPA, has partnered with film director Joe Russo, who encountered the brewery’s beer while filming “The Avengers,” to facilitate the expansion.

1124 San Julian St., creaturecomfortsbeer.com

Liberation Coffee House

Liberation Coffee House, a ground-floor cafe at the Los Angeles LGBT Center in Hollywood, is open for takeout. The shop, operated by students of the LGBT Center’s culinary arts training program, offers drinks made with Verve Coffee beans and pastries from local bakery Bakers Kneaded as well as breakfast pizzas and Thai chicken salads. Profits from the cafe are used to support the culinary training program, as well as other services at the center.

6725 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 993-8954, liberationcoffee.lalgbtcenter.org

Eric Bost’s new gig

Eric Bost, former chef-owner of Melrose restaurant Auburn, which closed in late April due to the pandemic, has been named executive chef at Jeune et Jolie, a popular French bistro in Carlsbad.

Sam Woo owner charged

Gary Cheung, the owner of several locations of the Cantonese barbecue chain Sam Woo, plead guilty this month to felony charges of tax and insurance fraud, resulting from a fraudulent tax and workers’ compensation scheme that state prosecutors said Cheung had ran at his L.A. restaurants from 2012 to 2019. Cheung will face at least three years in prison and be forced to pay nearly $3 million in restitution.

Closures:

Cuties

East Hollywood cafe Cuties, one of the city’s few queer-centered coffee shops, has closed permanently after just over three years in business. Despite the closure, the organization will continue to offer virtual community and social events, led by longtime manager Sasha Jones.

Amácita

Less than a month after permanently closing his downtown restaurant Bäco Mercat, chef Josef Centeno also has closed Amácita, his casual Tex-Mex restaurant in Culver City. Centeno said on Instagram that although the closure was “for the foreseeable future,” he hoped to reopen the concept eventually.

Monte 52

Monte 52, the popular sandwich counter inside La Tropicana Market in Highland Park, has closed permanently after seven years in business.