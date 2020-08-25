L.A. extends outdoor dining program through the end of 2020

This week in dining news:

Outdoor dining extended

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti last week announced an extension of the city’s Al Fresco program, an initiative that permitted restaurants to set up outdoor dining areas in public spaces such as sidewalks and parking lots, until at least the end of the year. The permits were initially set to expire at the end of August.

Fire Belly

Advertisement

Sichuan Impression owners Kelly Xiao and Lynn Liu have launched Fire Belly, a new Hollywood-based delivery and takeout concept that offers “lighter, healthier and more nutritious” Sichuan-style cooking. Dishes include spicy spareribs, Kung Pao shrimp, and tofu with avocado and roasted peppers. Fire Belly is available through Grubhub, Postmates and UberEats.

instagram.com/firebellyla

The Cloverfield

The Cloverfield, a casual pizza and burger bar across the street from the Santa Monica Airport, is open for outdoor dining and takeout. The menu features chicken liver mousse with apple mostarda, cacio e pepe and steak frites along with an extensive gin and tonic menu curated by manager Mary Thompson.

Advertisement

3300 Airport Ave., Santa Monica, (424) 500-2075, thecloverfield.net

Monty’s Good Burger

Plant-based burger spot Monty’s Good Burger is open on West 3rd Street for takeout. The new location is the fourth that owners Nic Adler and Bill Fold have opened since 2018. Menu items include a vegan double cheeseburger with Impossible patties, milkshakes, tater tots and a kale Caesar salad.

8432 W. 3rd St., (213) 915-0257, montysgoodburger.com

Advertisement

Mikaza Nikkei Sushi

Mikaza, a Japanese-Peruvian sushi bar from the owners of San Fernando Valley taco spot Pablito’s Tacos, is scheduled to open next week in downtown’s Spring Street Arcade. The restaurant will offer sushi, yakitori, ceviche and tacos as well as a menu of cocktails made with pisco and Japanese whiskies.

542 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, mikazadtla.com

Avenue 26 Tacos DTLA

Advertisement

Popular Lincoln Heights stand Avenue 26 Tacos has opened its first brick-and-mortar taqueria on 8th Street in downtown. The new location offers burritos and quesadillas as well as additional meat options such as lengua, tripas and chicken.

816 W. 8th St., Los Angeles, instagram.com/ave26tacos

Paper Rice

Paper Rice is open in Pasadena for outdoor dining and takeout. The fast-casual Vietnamese restaurant’s menu includes fresh spring rolls, noodle bowls and bánh mì, along with Vietnamese iced coffee and lemongrass lemonade.

Advertisement

20 E. Union St. No. 150, Pasadena, (626) 345-5333, paperrice.com

American Barbecue Showdown

Bludso’s BBQ founder Kevin Bludso will serve as a judge on the new Netflix series “American Barbecue Champion,” a cooking competition show that follows the country’s best backyard smokers and competitive barbecuers as they compete for the top title. The eight-part series premieres Sept. 18.

Bebot Fire

Advertisement

Long Beach’s BeBot Filipino Soul Food was damaged in a fire earlier this month and forced to close temporarily. Owner AC Boral told the Long Beach Press-Telegram that he plans to rebuild the restaurant and launch a local nonprofit called Bebot Community Kitchen. A GoFundMe fundraiser to support the project has raised over $13,000 as of last week.

gofundme.com/f/bebotwontstop