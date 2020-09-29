Glendora Public Market, the San Gabriel Valley’s new food hall, is open

This week in dining news:

Glendora Public Market

The long-awaited food hall Glendora Public Market is open in the San Gabriel Valley for takeout and outdoor dining. The 16,000-square-foot space, a former Wonder Bread bakery, is home to 100 food and drinks vendors, including pineapple bun sandwich vendor Bolo, Smog City Brewing, Portside Fish Co., the Taco Man and ramen concept Bushi by Jinya.

905 E. Arrow Highway, Glendora, (626) 657-8927, glendorapublicmarket.com

Umbrella Taco

Umbrella Taco, a casual restaurant from the owners of nearby cocktail bar Melrose Umbrella Co., is open for outdoor dining, takeout and delivery. The menu from chef Juan Catalan features carne asada, al pastor, pollo tinga or wild mushroom taco served on hand-pressed tortillas. A drink menu of aguas frescas, micheladas, mezcals and tequilas is also available.

7461 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 879-9961, umbrellataco.com

Window at Venice Beach

The Window, the casual burger stand attached to American Beauty steakhouse in Venice, has opened a second location on the Venice boardwalk for takeout and delivery. The menu includes smashed onion cheeseburgers, fries and fried chicken sandwiches (along with plant-based options), as well as an expanded ice cream section featuring milkshakes and dipped soft serve cones.

1827 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, americanbeauty.la

Macheen at Milpa Grille

New wave taqueria Macheen, formerly a vendor at Smorgasburg, has launched a residency at Milpa Grille in Boyle Heights. Chef Jonathan Perez is offering breakfast burritos filled with birria or crispy pork belly, plus tacos with mole blanco, fried oysters or potatoes al pastor.

2633 E. César E. Chávez Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 269-2995, instagram.com/_macheen_

Resy ‘drive-through’

Dining reservation platform Resy will host a “drive-through” dining event at the Hollywood Palladium on Oct. 15 and 16, featuring dishes from 10 L.A. chefs, including Nancy Silverton, Nyesha Arrington and Kris Yenbamroong, that attendees can sample from the safety of their cars. Tickets are $95 per person and go on sale Sept. 30.

resy.com/cities/la/the-resy-drive-thru

Hiroshi Yamauchi

Hiroshi Yamauchi, longtime owner of Little Tokyo restaurant Kouraku, died of cancer last week at 67. After immigrating from Tokyo in his early 20s, Yamauchi worked as a restaurant server before taking ownership of Kouraku — considered the first ramen restaurant in America when it opened in 1976. Under Yamauchi, the restaurant became a beloved fixture in Little Tokyo for its affordable comfort food and late-night hours.

Closings:

The Bellwether

Celebrated Studio City restaurant the Bellwether has closed permanently after five years in business. Co-owners Ted Hopson and Ann-Marie Verdi wrote on social media that due to challenges caused by the pandemic there was “no way for us to move forward as a sustainable business.”