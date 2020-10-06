Taiwanese breakfast pop-ups in Chinatown, Greek street food in Westwood and Little Llama’s new taco shop

This week in dining news:

Today Starts Here

Today Starts Here, a weekend brunch pop-up from the owner of Pine & Crane and Joy, is open in Chinatown for takeout. The menu features Taiwanese breakfast dishes such as sticky rice rolls, egg-stuffed crepes, crispy daikon radish cakes and silken tofu with ginger syrup.

935 Mei Ling Way, Los Angeles, (213) 988-7082, toasttab.com/todaystartshere

Curry Plus

Curry Plus is open in Torrance for takeout and outdoor dining. The Japanese curry specialist offers curry rice plates topped with pork katsu, fried shrimp or braised hamburger patties as well as a vegan-friendly spinach coconut curry.

21605 S. Western Ave. Unit C, Torrance, (424) 558-3434, instagram.com/curryplus.torrance

Nick the Greek

Bay Area-based Greek street-food chain Nick the Greek is open in Westwood for takeout and delivery. The menu includes gyro pitas, souvlaki kebab bowls, falafel plates and spicy feta fries.

10959 Kinross Ave., Los Angeles, (424) 256-2762, nickthegreeksj.com

Tulsi Indian Eatery

Tulsi Indian Eatery is open downtown for outdoor dining, takeout and delivery. The casual pan-Indian restaurant, which takes over the former Bäco Mercat space, features dishes such as pani puri, samosa chaat and masala dosa with chutney.

408 S. Main St., Los Angeles, (213) 621-7991, tulsieatery.com

Little Llama Taco Shop

Longtime Smorgasburg vendor Little Llama will open its first bricks-and-mortar location downtown this week for outdoor dining, takeout and delivery. The Peruvian-inspired taqueria will serve such items as lomo saltado burritos, shrimp ceviche tostadas and pollo a la brasa tacos.

222 S. Main St,. Los Angeles, littlellamatacos.com

SocialEats Hollywood

Santa Monica’s SocialEats food hall, a collection of fast-casual food options that includes the Voltaggio brothers’ fried fish sandwich spot STRFSH, bento box concept Supertoro and taco vendor Azulé Taqueria, has expanded to a second location in Hollywood, now open for takeout and delivery.

1542 N. Cahuenga Blvd., Los Angeles, socialeats1542.com

Carryout with Cochon

Pork-centric food festival Cochon 555 returns to L.A. this year as “Carryout with Cochon,” a $100 multi-course takeout dinner paired with a bottle of wine and specialty cocktails, as well as access to live virtual cooking demos. Participating chefs include Travis Strickland of Baltaire, Minh Phan of Porridge & Puffs, Michael Puglisi of Electric City Butcher and Valerie Gordon of Valerie Confections.

cochon555.com/events/cochon-carryout-la

Breweries Reopen

Breweries and wineries across Los Angeles County were cleared to open for outdoor service this week after approval from the county’s Board of Supervisors. According to guidelines, the businesses must partner with a food vendor before they can reopen.

Nak Won Closes

Nak Won, a popular 24-hour Korean diner and one of Koreatown’s most beloved late-night dining haunts, has closed permanently after 34 years in business. The restaurant’s longtime owners cited “unforeseen financial circumstances from COVID-19” as the reason for the closure.