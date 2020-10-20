Swingers coffee shop will reopen on Beverly; Nancy Silverton debuts an Italian steakhouse in Hollywood

This week in dining news:



Swingers Returns

Beloved retro-inspired diner Swingers on Beverly Boulevard will reopen after announcing back in April that it would close permanently. According to the 27-year-old restaurant’s Instagram, general manager Stephanie Wilson has taken ownership of the business and plans to open Swingers for takeout and outdoor dining in coming weeks.

8020 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 653-5858, swingersdiner.com

The Barish

The Barish, Nancy Silverton’s Italian steakhouse at the Hollywood Roosevelt, opens Wednesday for outdoor dining. The menu features grilled lamb riblets, a wedge salad with bacon and gorgonzola, roasted leeks with lardo, and a 30-day, dry-aged ribeye. A robust, Italian-leaning wine list is also available.

7000 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 769-8888, thehollywoodroosevelt.com

Helluva Time

All Day Baby in Silver Lake has launched a new weekend outdoor concept called Helluva Time, located in a parking lot adjacent to the restaurant. The menu from chef and co-owner Jonathan Whitener features small plates such as smoked pork belly bossam, shrimp packets with Old Bay seasoning, and burrata and grilled peppers, plus desserts and cocktails.

3140 Sunset Blvd., (323) 741-0082, alldaybabyla.com/helluvatime

Counterpart Vegan

Counterpart Vegan in Echo Park has launched a $75 all-vegan tasting menu from chef and co-owner Mimi Williams. The menu, which nods to Williams’ Sicilian-Creole heritage, features handmade pasta, house-made vegan cheese and plant-based renditions of classic Italian dishes such as heirloom tomato carpaccio and sweet potato gnocchi.

1559 Echo Park Ave., Los Angeles, (213) 221-7198, counterpartvegan.com

Bombay Frankie Company

The Bombay Frankie Company is open at Westfield Mall in Culver City for takeout and delivery. The Indian street food specialist, which first opened out of a West L.A. Chevron station in 2017, offers burrito-style naan wraps filled with chicken tikka masala or saag paneer.

6000 Sepulveda Blvd., Suite 1601, Culver City, (310) 444-9241, thebombayfrankiecompany.com

Hui Lau Shan

Hui Lau Shan is open in Arcadia for takeout and delivery. The popular Hong Kong-based dessert shop, best known for its fresh mango treats, serves a variety of drinks, puddings and snacks in colorful flavors such as taro and durian.

651 W. Duarte Road, Arcadia, (626) 631-6218, hkhls.com/en

Tar & Roses

Chef Andrew Kirschner’s wood-fired Santa Monica spot Tar & Roses will reopen for takeout and outdoor dining on Nov. 4. The restaurant had been forced to close after it was heavily damaged amid protests over police brutality in June.

602 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica, (310) 587-0700, tarandroses.com

Order for Me Deli

Order for Me, an L.A.-based contactless dining platform, has opened its own deli for takeout and delivery in Santa Monica. Chef and co-owner Greg Daniels will serve a menu of casual breakfast and lunch dishes, including a breakfast burrito, chopped salad, and beef on weck (a kummelweck roll) sandwiches.

3117 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica, (310) 452-5720, orderformedeli.com

Steep After Dark

Chinatown teahouse and cafe Steep will host an outdoor dining pop-up called Steep After Dark this Friday and Saturday featuring charcoal-grilled skewers and small plates prepared by chefs Tim Wah and Shawn Pham of Tsubaki, as well as a menu of tea cocktails.

970 N. Broadway, Suite 112, Los Angeles, (213) 394-5045, steepla.com

Chefs for Armenia

Momed in Atwater Village will host a charity dinner on Monday benefiting the Hayastan All Armenia Fund, an L.A.-based nonprofit providing humanitarian relief during the current crisis in Artsakh. Chefs Vartan Abgaryan, Nancy Silveton, Jeremy Fox, Wes Avila, Susan Yoon and others will collaborate on the five-course dinner; tickets are $250 per person.

3245 Casitas Ave., Atwater Village, (323) 522 3488, atmomed.com