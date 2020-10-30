Phil Rosenthal and Pasjoli’s Dave Beran to host virtual L.A. Times dinner next weekend

On Sunday, Nov. 8, the Los Angeles Times Dinner Series will host its latest virtual supper club event— featuring guests Phil Rosenthal and chef Dave Beran of Dialogue and Pasjoli.

The evening will include a four-course takeout dinner of modern French dishes prepared by Beran: a seasonal market salad, fennel gratin, duck leg confit with braised beans and pumpkin spice macarons to finish. A specialty cocktail pairing will also be provided.

Guests will be able to pick up their meal at Pasjoli in Santa Monica on the day of the event, then warm and plate the prepared dinner at home (no cooking required).

Accompanying the meal, Times Television Editor Matt Brennan will moderate a live virtual conversation with Beran and Rosenthal, the creator and host of “Somebody Feed Phil,” which recently premiered its fourth season on Netflix.

Proceeds from the dinner will benefit Project Angel Food, an L.A.-based nonprofit that provides free healthy meals for those too sick to shop and cook for themselves.

Tickets are available for $95 per guest, with a two-ticket minimum per household, and can be purchased online.

The L.A. Times Dinner Series runs through January 2021, and will include a total of eight dinners featuring some of the city’s most acclaimed chefs. The next event is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 22, and will feature members of the cast of the FX series “Fargo” and chef Jeremy Fox of Birdie G’s and Rustic Canyon.