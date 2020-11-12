Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
A better pumpkin dessert for Thanksgiving that doesn’t need a crust

Pumpkin nemesis
The best part of pumpkin pie — the filling — gets to stand on its own in this autumnal rendition of a classic River Cafe dessert.
(Silvia Razgova / For The Times; prop styling by Kate Parisian)
By Ben MimsCooking Columnist 
Thanksgiving in 2020 is going to look a lot different this year in more ways than one. So instead of doing things the way they’ve always been done, here are recipes that throw tradition out the window — at least just this once — and play around with the expected holiday tropes. You’ll see that the classic dishes can be much easier — and more fun — when you focus on highlighting the qualities in each that really matter.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Nov. 4, 2020: LA Times Food Cooking section's Thanksgiving 2020 story and recipes by Ben Mims: Butter-Crisped Turkey with Gizzard Gravy and Roasted Bread Salad, Bay Leaf-Butter Yeast Rolls, Once-Baked Mashed Potatoes with Fried Sage Skins, Dry-Fried Green Beans and Mushrooms with Crispy Onions, Cranberry and Clementine Membrillo, Very Slow-Roasted Yams with Rosemary-Maple Walnuts, and a Pumpkin Nemesis cake, photographed on Wednesday, Nov 4, 2020, at Proplink Studios in Arts District Los Angeles. (Photo / Silvia Razgova, Food styling / Ben Mims, Prop styling/ Kate Parisian) ATTN: 644074-la-fo-new-thanksgiving-2020

After almost a year of being at home and the same old, same old, reinvigorate your Thanksgiving table with a fresh outlook on the traditional holiday staples.

Pumpkin pie is, as Martha Stewart would say, a good thing. But I find it’s always hindered by one of its seemingly essential elements: the crust. I’ve been known to scrape the pumpkin filling from a wedge of mediocre crust but never vice versa. So when I wanted to create a pumpkin pie-like dessert for Thanksgiving, free of its pastry shackles, I knew right where to turn.

For my partner’s birthday over the summer, I wanted to make him a different chocolate cake than his typical sheet cake request. While reading through old cookbooks, I came across the “Chocolate Nemesis,” a cake in “The River Cafe Cook Book,” and made it for him. It was a resounding success, the texture halfway between a flourless chocolate cake and chocolate custard. So when discussing the crustless pumpkin pie, we both exclaimed, “pumpkin nemesis!”

A slice of pumpkin nemesis on a plate
A silky-smooth and spiced pumpkin custard stands on its own, no crust required.
(Silvia Razgova / For The Times; prop styling by Kate Parisian)

But what started out as that simple premise became exceedingly complicated and disastrous once I put it to the test. The first test — simply making the chocolate nemesis by swapping canned pumpkin for the chocolate — was a success and possessed a light and fluffy custard texture. But the ensuing tests where I set about to correct some small issues — a layer of separated custard on the bottom, tearing on the top when unmolding the cake — yielded worse and worse disasters. The cake was quickly becoming my nemesis in more ways than one.

After several trials and incalculable errors — unlike the original, the eggs don’t need to be whipped at all and the consistency of the sugar syrup is the most important aspect — I came to learn more lessons about making this dessert than I ever wanted to know. The endeavor was worthwhile to achieve a light, custardy pumpkin dessert that highlights the real star — the filling. All the sweat and tears made up for the fact that, in the end, the effort resulted in a truly great thing.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Nov. 4, 2020: Pumpkin Nemesis cake for LA Times Food Cooking section's Thanksgiving 2020 story and recipes by Ben Mims, photographed on Wednesday, Nov 4, 2020, at Proplink Studios in Arts District Los Angeles. (Photo / Silvia Razgova, Food styling / Ben Mims, Prop styling/ Kate Parisian) ATTN: 644074-la-fo-new-thanksgiving-2020

Pumpkin Nemesis

1 hour 20 minutes, plus 1 1/2 hours unattended
Serves 8 to 12
Ben Mims

Ben Mims is the cooking columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has written three cookbooks and has worked as a food editor and recipe developer for several food media publications, such as Lucky Peach, Food & Wine, Saveur, Food Network and Buzzfeed/Tasty.

