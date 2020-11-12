Pumpkin Nemesis

Instead of doing things the way they’ve always been done, here are recipes for Thanksgiving 2020 that throw tradition out the window — at least just this once — and show how the classics can be much easier — and more fun — when you focus on highlighting the qualities in each that really matter.

This cake is ideal served at room temperature but is also good cold, though the texture will be slightly firmer. This recipe works perfectly with the contents of one 15-ounce can of pumpkin or squash, but homemade puree is even better if you have the time to make it. The spices here are to give the cake its characteristic holiday flavors, but it’s just as good without them, seasoned with vanilla and salt only. And because there is no crust, this dessert is also gluten-free.

Make sure that the bottom of the pan you use is flush with the bottom of the springform sleeve and that it doesn’t have a “foot” that elevates the bottom; that quirk of some pans can elevate the cake out of the water bath and affect its baking time.