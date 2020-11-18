Culver City’s new food hall is now open; L.A. announces new COVID-19 dining restrictions

This week in dining news:

New COVID-19 Restrictions

In an effort to curb a fast-growing number of new COVID-19 cases, Los Angeles County officials announced tightened restrictions for some businesses that will go into effect Friday. Restaurants, bars, wineries and breweries will be required to close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., and those offering outdoor dining must reduce their capacity by 50%.



Citizen Public Market

Culver City’s newest food hall, Citizen Public Market, is open for outdoor dining, takeout and delivery. Located in a restored former publishing house, the two-story space features eight restaurants, with seating on its back patio and rooftop deck. Current tenants include Nancy Silverton’s sandwich concept Pizzette, Santa Monica coffeehouse/cafe goodboybob and the WEHO Sausage Company.

9355 Culver Blvd., Culver City, citizenpublicmarket.com

Fellow Traveler

Fellow Traveler, a natural wine bar from former Auburn sommelier Rick Arline, is open for takeout and delivery. Along with a wide selection of wines from Europe and California, the bar offers charcuterie and cheese plates, salads and a classic cheeseburger.

631 N. La Cienega Blvd., West Hollywood, fellowtravelerwinebar.com

Ghisallo

Ghisallo is now open in Santa Monica for takeout and delivery. The wood-fired pizza restaurant features pies whole and by the slice from chef David Rodriguez, formerly of Pizzana. The menu also includes roasted meatballs with burrata, a chopped chicory salad and desserts such as Key lime pie.

1622 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica, (310) 829-5463, ghisallo.la

Bottega Louie WeHo

Popular downtown Italian spot Bottega Louie has opened its long-awaited second location in West Hollywood. Though the 8,900 square-foot space will eventually feature a full-service restaurant, only the on-site patisserie and cafe are currently open for takeout.

8936 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood, (213) 802-1470, bottegalouie.com

Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co.

Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co., a casual neighborhood restaurant from former Briks chef Mario Christerna, opens this week for outdoor dining, takeout and delivery in Boyle Heights. The Chicano-inspired menu includes pizzas topped with mole and Oaxacan cheese, tamarindo wings, and loaded cheese fries with beef chorizo and cilantro.

2706 E. César Chávez Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 968-1106, brooklynavepizzaco.com

Salt & Straw Culver City

Portland-based ice cream shop Salt & Straw opens its seventh L.A. location this week. The new site is at an also-new retail plaza: the Culver Steps in Culver City. The shop’s opening menu will feature four Thanksgiving-themed flavors: cranberry-juniper sorbet, sweet potato casserole with maple pecans, roasted peach and sage cornbread stuffing, and salted caramel turkey.

9300 Culver Blvd., Suite 110, Culver City, saltandstraw.com

La Teteria Cafe

La Teteria is open in downtown’s Piñata District for takeout. The cafe offers a selection of craft coffees and teas from co-owners Chuy Tovar and Jesus Chaidez, including tea-flavored raspados made with shaved ice and pour-over coffees using beans from Guadalajara-based roaster Café Estelar.

774 Gladys Ave., Los Angeles, instagram.com/lateteriacafe

Apple Pan outside

Beloved West L.A. burger stand Apple Pan is now offering outdoor seating. A converted parking lot behind the 73-year-old restaurant has been outfitted with a dozen picnic tables and umbrellas; customers can order from a takeout window attached to the kitchen.

10801 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 475-3585, theapplepan.com

Closings:

Obicà Mozzarella Bar

Obicà Mozzarella Bar has closed permanently at Westfield Century City after 10 years. The L.A. branch of an international chain, the restaurant was best known for flying in fresh mozzarella di bufala from Italy each week.