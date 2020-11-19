Turn your leftover Thanksgiving stuffing into waffles. And put an egg on it

I’ve never been much of a sandwich person, so I never understood the hoopla about the post-Thanksgiving turkey sandwich. When it comes to Thanksgiving leftovers, I am all about waffles — stuffing waffles.

I stumbled across the idea while working on a project dealing with Thanksgiving leftovers soon after hearing about a book called “Will It Waffle?” by Daniel Shumski. I tried waffling stuffing, and I was hooked.

Crisp on the outside, almost creamy on the inside, the savory, herbaceous dense stuffing contrasted with the sweet, buttermilky tang and fluffiness of the waffle had me at the first bite.

It’s easy too. Just chop up a cup and a half of your leftover stuffing and add it to your waffle batter. If you’re making your batter from scratch, go the extra yard and separate the eggs and beat the whites for fluffiness before mixing everything together.

While the waffles cook, fry up some eggs — being sure to leave the yolks nice and runny — and slice some turkey (I prefer the dark meat). When the waffles are ready, place a waffle on a plate, lay a few slices of turkey on the waffle and top it all off with a fried egg. Drizzle with maple syrup and cranberry sauce if you care to.