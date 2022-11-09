Breakfast sausage adds the best flavor to cornbread dressing

This recipe is part of our Guide to Classic Thanksgiving, a collection of simple recipes for timeless holiday dishes to make this year and for years to come.

Cornbread dressing is a great alternative to bread stuffing that is sweeter, more moist and just as flavorful. The herbs and maple syrup often found in breakfast sausage complement the cornbread nicely, while some chile flakes add great heat to balance it all.

Get the recipe:

Spiced Cornbread and Sausage Dressing Time 2 hours Yields Serves 8 to 12