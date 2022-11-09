Advertisement
Breakfast sausage adds the best flavor to cornbread dressing

VIDEO | 06:11
Spiced Cornbread and Sausage Dressing | A Classic Thanksgiving
By Ben MimsCooking Columnist 
This recipe is part of our Guide to Classic Thanksgiving, a collection of simple recipes for timeless holiday dishes to make this year and for years to come.

Cornbread dressing is a great alternative to bread stuffing that is sweeter, more moist and just as flavorful. The herbs and maple syrup often found in breakfast sausage complement the cornbread nicely, while some chile flakes add great heat to balance it all.

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 1, 2022: Cornbread dressing prepared by cooking columnist Ben Mims on November 1, 2022 in the LA Times test kitchen. (Katrina Frederick / For The Times)

Spiced Cornbread and Sausage Dressing

2 hours
Serves 8 to 12
Ben Mims

Ben Mims is the cooking columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has written three cookbooks and has worked as a food editor and recipe developer for several food media publications, such as Lucky Peach, Food & Wine, Saveur, Food Network and Buzzfeed/Tasty.

