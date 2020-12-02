Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Food

Sumac stars in this riff on classic snickerdoodle cookies

Rose Wilde and her Pucker-Doodle cookie
Rose Wilde is the owner and chef of Red Bread and executive pastry chef of Rossoblu and Superfine. In her rendition of the snickerdoodle called Pucker-Doodles, Wilde coats the cookie dough in sumac sugar.
(Portrait by Christina House / Los Angeles Times; cookie photo by Silvia Razgova / For The Times; food and prop styling by Leah Choi)
By Ben MimsCooking Columnist 
We asked several L.A.-area pastry chefs and cooks to contribute their favorite holiday cookies. Each is a simple, homestyle cookie that reflects the contributor’s memories of holidays past.

Rose Wilde

Owner and Chef of Red Bread; Executive Pastry Chef of Rossoblu and Superfine

Snickerdoodles are one of my all-time favorite cookies; they’re a great foundation base that can become anything you want.

I started experimenting rolling them in things other than cinnamon early on as a kid. But then a few years ago, I was in Lebanon helping to open a bakery called Mavia, which employs Syrian refugees. I encountered fresh sumac in the markets, always in giant bowls. The taste reminded me of Sour Patch Kids, which are legendary in restaurant kitchens as a snack. Pro tip: They taste amazing chilled.

So once I came back to the U.S., I started seeing sumac everywhere and loved finding new ways to use it. For this rendition of the snickerdoodle, I coat the cookie dough in sumac sugar.

I think that any cookie rolled in sugar with sparkle makes me think of holidays, because it makes them look like ornaments. The masa harina gives a lovely texture to an otherwise soft cookie, and I add small bits of white chocolate to get pops of sweetness to balance the sour.

I feel like so much of my work is rediscovering food in the wild and bringing it back into the kitchen and giving it a sense of place. This cookie does that for me.

— As told to Ben Mims

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Nov. 19, 2020: Ben Mims' Puckerdoodles with sumac sugar, from a recipe by Rose Lawrence of Rossoblu, photographed for LA Times Food section's Holiday Cookies 2020 story on Thursday, Nov 19, 2020, at the Proplink Studios in Arts District Los Angeles. (Silvia Razgova / For the Times, food and prop styling / Leah Choi) ATTN: 653895-la-fo-holiday-cookies-2020

Pucker-Doodles

50 minutes, plus 1 hour chilling
Makes 3 1/2 dozen

Food
Ben Mims

Ben Mims is the cooking columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has written three cookbooks and has worked as a food editor and recipe developer for several food media publications, such as Lucky Peach, Food & Wine, Saveur, Food Network and Buzzfeed/Tasty.

