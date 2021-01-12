Baroo chef opens Shiku at Grand Central Market, Q sushi returns and more news

Shiku at Grand Central Market

Anyone lucky enough to try Kwang Uh’s creamy pink noorook at Baroo, the much-lauded, profoundly innovative Korean restaurant he opened in a Hollywood strip mall in 2015, will be relieved to know the chef is back. After closing Baroo in 2018, then opening and closing Baroon Canteen pop-up in 2019, fans anxiously awaited Uh’s return. He and his wife and partner Mina Park have opened a Korean restaurant called Shiku at Grand Central Market. The couple have already started selling a selection of banchan, including kimchi, mu namul, chili chamchi and shredded potato and fish cakes as well as pantry items such as gochujang and seasoned soy sauce. On Friday, the full menu of doshirak and family meals will be available for pickup and delivery.

317 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, shikulosangeles.com

Q returns

Hiroyuki Naruke has resurrected his Michelin starred omakase restaurant Q downtown. The chef, known for the intimate dinners he orchestrated behind the sushi bar at his tiny wood-paneled restaurant, is now offering takeout. He’s preparing an omakase sushi box for two ($400) that includes around 20 pieces of nigiri and sashimi per person, made with rice seasoned with red vinegar and sea salt and a variety of fish preparations, including aged. The menu will vary based on what’s available at the market. Orders are available through Tock for pickup Thursdays to Saturdays.

521 W. 7th St., Los Angeles, qsushila.com

Korean fine-dining pop-up

There’s a new Korean fine-dining pop-up called Naemo operating out of Rancho Park. Executive chef Ki Kim, who previously cooked at Matsuhisa, and operations manager Arnold Byun, who has worked at Atomix and Eleven Madison Park, are behind the new venture. The two are offering a meal for two ($75) that includes farmers market rice (mixed grains, ikura, turnip, lotus roots and nori), soup (deonjang, shiitake mushroom and shrimp dashi), four cold items (yellowtail hwe, acorn jelly salad, mushroom namul with uni and eggplant twigim with chili) and four hot items (Wagyu japchae, grilled leeks, shrimp and squash jeon and Mary’s chicken mandoo) that will change seasonally. Stephanie Breijo, who first reported the story for Time Out, has more details here. And you can order through Tock for pickup Wednesdays to Saturdays.

2435 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, naemo.la

OC Restaurant Week

The Orange County Restaurant Assn. is encouraging diners to skip cooking and order takeout to support local restaurants during OC Restaurant Week. The event will take place March 7 to 13 and include special menus and cocktails for takeout.

ocrestaurantweek.com

