Two upcoming events — Pop Off LA and Shake the Hate LA — will support AAPI organizations

Thaia

“Top Chef’s” Marcel Vigneron (Wolf, Beefsteak) has opened a Thai restaurant in Malibu’s Point Dume Plaza. Thaia offers curries, pan-fried noodles, soups, satay and California-influenced Thai fare as well as Pan-Asian plates such as BBQ ribs with five spice and lemongrass, and spicy tuna crispy rice with nuoc cham. It’s the latest concept from the team behind Ollo and Bui Sushi (also in Malibu and helmed by Vigneron) and is open for dinner Tuesday to Sunday with cocktails, beer, wine, dine-in and takeout available.

29169 Heathercliff Road, Suite 102, Malibu, (310) 589-2200, thaiamalibu.com

Dishes at Thaia include curries, pan-fried noodles, soups, satay and California-influenced Thai fare. (Stephanie Breijo)

Goldburger Los Feliz

Highland Park smash-burger destination Goldburger is adding a second location. The new restaurant, at the base of Vintage Cinemas’ Los Feliz movie theater, is expected to open as soon as July, serving grass-fed beef burgers, French fries and slices of pie with standing counters and patio seating. Due to the larger griddle space of the Los Feliz outpost, owner Allen Yelent says the new location will offer additional specials. The opening should correspond roughly with the opening of the movie theater, with daily hours that complement the theater’s average showtimes.

1820 N. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, goldburgerla.com

Uncle Paulie’s Studio City

Italian American sandwich shop Uncle Paulie’s Deli is headed to Studio City, taking over the former Pagliacci’s New York Pizzeria space. The newest Uncle Paulie’s — set to open this summer — will be a fusion of existing locations, offering the hot sandwiches of downtown and the deli experience of the Beverly Boulevard restaurant. Diners can expect breakfast sandwiches all day and Italian ices plus a larger kitchen that will allow for an expanded menu with new salads and other healthy options. Studio City’s Uncle Paulie’s will also feature a 900-square-foot patio and a large parking lot.

3990 Vantage Ave., Studio City, unclepauliesdeli.com

Pop Off LA

From May 16 to 23, select L.A. restaurants and popups are teaming up for one-day-only collaborations and events to raise money for Asian American and Pacific Islander restaurants that will then feed AAPI organizations. Clubhouse-based discussion group LA Food Gang is organizing the event, which will see specials such as longanisa pizza from Kuya Lord and Speak Cheezy; chicken kra pao lasagna from Anajak Thai and Secret Lasagna; and dry-aged fish taco kits from the Joint Eatery and Mexicali Taco. A portion of proceeds will be donated to nonprofit Off Their Plate. Orders and reservations are open.

lafoodgang.com

Restaurants and bars are offering cocktail specials through Shake the Hate LA, a fundraiser during AAPI Heritage Month. (Stan Lee)

Shake the Hate LA

Now through May 31, select L.A. restaurants and bars offer cocktail specials through Shake the Hate LA, a fundraiser during AAPI Heritage Month. One dollar from every Shake the Hate cocktail at Phorage, Good Times at Davey Wayne’s, Connie & Ted’s and Bar Bohemien will be donated to the AAPI organization of the business’s choice, such as the L.A. chapter of Asian Americans Advancing Justice or the Center for the Pacific Asian Family.

instagram.com/shakethehatela

Family Style To-Go

Family Style, the Hundreds’ food and merch festival, is going digital. The streetwear brand’s apparel collaborations between restaurants and designers will be available via shopping app NTWRK on May 19 and 20. The event will help raise funds for struggling restaurants through the Independent Hospitality Coalition. Chef Matty Matheson and rapper E-40 will host the virtual event, which will feature cooking demos and other programming.

thentwrk.com

Kismet splits from Jon & Vinny’s

Los Feliz restaurant Kismet — and sibling concept Kismet Rotisserie — is separating from the Jon & Vinny’s restaurant family after six years of business partnership. Owners Sara Kramer and Sarah Hymanson say they are looking forward to growing their company, which they expect will include new Kismet Rotisserie locations in Los Angeles.

Kismet: 4648 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 409-0404, kismetla.com; 4666 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 400-3700, kismetrotisserie.com

