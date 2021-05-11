Cupid’s Hot Dogs serves up some classic Valley vibes with its roller skate carhop service

Cupid's Hot Dogs Carhop service

When: Every Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m.



Where: 20030 Vanowen St., Winnetka



Monthly car show

When: Last Saturday of every month



Cupid’s Hot Dogs employee Adrianna Gaxioal shows off the Chicago dog.

(Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

When I first arrived at the Cupid’s Hot Dogs event I wasn’t sure what to expect, me being a car-show-and-cruise-night newbie and all. I soon found myself immersed in conversations that had less to do with the actual cars and more to do with community. Many of the car clubs are avid supporters of local schools and causes and often help to raise money and give back to the communities in which they live.

Cupid’s cruise night and car show brings out first timers like Justin Collins, whose 1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass has her own instagram, @72oldslady, as well as those like Brenda Escandon who has been to the festivities at Cupid’s before and whose 1968 Chevy Camaro sports a license plate that reflects her colorful spark, “PURPLEB.” Or the decades-long partnership of Jeanie and Tony Pinto, whose love of classic cars and each other is far-reaching and I gotta say, two of the sweetest humans you’ll ever meet. Many swing by, hang out, laugh, grab a bite, and then it’s on to the next cruise somewhere else in town.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The range of cars that show up for cruise night are as diverse as the people who drive them and are a wonderful reflection of the amazing community that makes Los Angeles such a badass place to live.

And with community in mind, let’s not forget the amazing duo who make this all possible: sisters and slayers Kelly and Morgan of Cupid’s Hot dogs. (@cupids_hotdogs) You will find them, along with Adrianna Gaxiola, roller skating into your hearts and lives during Cupid’s carhop service every Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. at their Winnetka location.

Cupid’s Hot Dogs’ Adrianna Gaxiola, left, and owners-sisters Morgan and Kelly Walsh dig in. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

Sisters Morgan left, and Kelly Walsh are the owners of Valley institution Cupid’s Hot Dogs. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

Morgan Walsh, co-owner of Cupid’s Hot Dogs, delivers an order during the Thursday afternoon carhop service. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Cupid’s Hot Dogs’ Adrianna Gaxiola, left, and Morgan Walsh take in the monthly Cruise Night at the Winnetka location April 24. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Cabrones Car Club founder Gilbert “Puke” Gonzales, left, with his 1964 Pontiac Catalina, and member Jose Gomez and his 1969 Cadillac De Ville hang out during Cruise Night at Cupid’s Hot Dogs on April 24. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Victor Martinez shows off his father’s 1967 Chevrolet Impala SS during the monthly cruise night held in the parking lot of Cupid’s Hot Dogs’ Winnetka location. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

Joe Arevalo, president of the StreetWise SFV chapter, showcases his 1991 Lincoln Town Car during cruise night at Cupid’s Hot Dogs. The car was originally his late father’s and Arevalo’s customization includes his father’s portrait alongside his mother and two sons. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

Joe Arevalo’s 1991 Lincoln Town Car features a custom gold-plated steering wheel. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

Cupid’s Hot Dogs co-owner Morgan Walsh, center, alongside some of the car club members and solo riders during the monthly Cruise Night held the last Saturday of every month at the Winnetka location. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Vartan Knadjian’s 1957 Chevy Bel Air. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

Let’s cruise: Lola is ready to go in the front seat of a 1972 Chevy El Camino. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

Solo rider Justin Collins takes his 1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass to Cruise Night at Cupid’s Hot Dogs. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

Cynthia Hernandez of the CPW club with her 1965 Dodge Dart GT convertible at Cruise Night. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

What a partnership! Jeanie and Tony Pinto, along with their 1957 Chevy Bel Air, during Cruise Night at Cupid’s Hot Dogs. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Santa Clarita resident Daniel Seeder and his 1955 Chevy Bel Air, which was a three-year build, during Cruise Night at Cupid’s Hot Dogs. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

Say ahh! For three years running, Cupid’s Hot Dogs in Winnetka has hosted a Cruise Night on the last Saturday of every month, bringing together a myriad of car clubs and solo riders from Los Angeles and beyond. Shown is a 1955 Chevy Bel Air owned by Santa Clarita resident Daniel Seeder. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)