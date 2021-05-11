Cupid’s Hot Dogs serves up some classic Valley vibes with its roller skate carhop service

Carhop service When: Every Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m.
Where: 20030 Vanowen St., Winnetka
Monthly car show When: Last Saturday of every month
When I first arrived at the Cupid’s Hot Dogs event I wasn’t sure what to expect, me being a car-show-and-cruise-night newbie and all. I soon found myself immersed in conversations that had less to do with the actual cars and more to do with community. Many of the car clubs are avid supporters of local schools and causes and often help to raise money and give back to the communities in which they live.
Cupid’s cruise night and car show brings out first timers like Justin Collins, whose 1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass has her own instagram, @72oldslady, as well as those like Brenda Escandon who has been to the festivities at Cupid’s before and whose 1968 Chevy Camaro sports a license plate that reflects her colorful spark, “PURPLEB.” Or the decades-long partnership of Jeanie and Tony Pinto, whose love of classic cars and each other is far-reaching and I gotta say, two of the sweetest humans you’ll ever meet. Many swing by, hang out, laugh, grab a bite, and then it’s on to the next cruise somewhere else in town.
The range of cars that show up for cruise night are as diverse as the people who drive them and are a wonderful reflection of the amazing community that makes Los Angeles such a badass place to live.
And with community in mind, let’s not forget the amazing duo who make this all possible: sisters and slayers Kelly and Morgan of Cupid’s Hot dogs. (@cupids_hotdogs) You will find them, along with Adrianna Gaxiola, roller skating into your hearts and lives during Cupid’s carhop service every Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. at their Winnetka location.
