L.A. Times Food Bowl forum to focus on food waste, accessibility

Virtual forum on food waste, accessibility

Los Angeles Times Food Bowl will host a free virtual food forum with discussions surrounding the issues of “food waste, food accessibility and the relationship to agriculture” from 6 to 7 p.m. June 23. Panelists include Michael Flood, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank president and CEO; Karen Ross, secretary of the California Department of Food and Agriculture; chef Mary Sue Milliken, co-owner of Socalo and the Border Grill restaurants; and Crop Swap L.A. founder Jamiah E. Hargins. A recent story by Times staff writer Donovan X. Ramsey said Hargins “wants to empower underserved communities while giving them access to fresh food by planting small, sustainable farms in lots across L.A.”

RSVP online for details on how to view the event.

lafoodbowl.com/2021-food-waste

Bourdain film

Los Angeles Times Food Bowl has scheduled a “Night Market Cinema” event on June 26 that will celebrate the legacy of the late Anthony Bourdain. A dinner of international foods will precede a screening of the documentary “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain.”

lafoodbowl.com/2021-event-anthony-bourdain-doc/

Bicyclette Bistro has taken over the former Sotto space in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood. (Anne Fishbein)

Manzkes open Bicyclette Bistro

Husband-and-wife duo Walter and Margarita Manzke (République, Sari Sari Store, Petty Cash Taqueria & Bar) are scheduled to open Bicyclette Bistro on Wednesday. The Parisian-style bistro will serve traditional French dishes made with California ingredients including steak au poivre and beef short rib à la Bourguignon, along with French wines, cocktails and mocktails. The bistro will occupy the downstairs portion of the Bicyclette concept, which includes Bicyclette Restaurant, a spot that will launch later this year. The restaurant will be open Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays from 5 to 10 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays 5 to 11 p.m.

9575 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, (424) 500-9575, bicyclettela.com

ROW DTLA reopenings

As L.A. County’s economy reopens, some of ROW DTLA’s restaurants are planning to follow suit. Chef Brandon Go of Michelin-starred Japanese hot spot Hayato will be putting his bento boxes on hiatus and resume indoor service for kaiseki multicourse dinners on Wednesday. Reservations can be made via Tock. Japanese comfort food restaurant Pikunico is scheduled to reopen for indoor dining Tuesday; Rappahannock Oyster Bar, on Wednesday. Customers can pick up coffee and pastries at Go Get Em Tiger starting June 22.

777 S. Alameda St., Los Angeles, (213) 988-8890, rowdtla.com

Chef Lincoln Carson is planning to open Mes Amis in Hollywood this fall. (Sierra Prescott)

Mes Amis opening this fall

Chef Lincoln Carson closed his lauded Bon Temps restaurant last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he’s back with a new concept slated to open this fall in Hollywood. At Mes Amis, French for “my friends,” Carson will serve French food with an emphasis on local ingredients, including produce from the nearby Hollywood Farmers Market. The restaurant will also serve wine and cocktails.

1541 Wilcox Ave., Hollywood, mesamisla.com

Prosperity Market Juneteenth pop-up

Prosperity Market is hosting a pop-up event from Thursday through Sunday in Inglewood in celebration of Juneteenth. The outdoor market will feature Black farmers, food producers and chefs. Vendors will include the Compton Community Garden for fresh produce, Misha’s Kind Foods for nondairy cheeses and JazziSweetz for cobblers and pies. Customers can shop in person at the Faithful Central Bible Church on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There is also a virtual market where customers can preorder online from Thursday at 6 p.m. to Friday at 6 p.m. and then pick up their goods through a contactless drive-thru on Saturday. The organizers will do a produce giveaway at Crenshaw Dairy Mart on Sunday; register on Prosperity Market’s website.

Faithful Central Bible Church, Trinity Building, 333 W. Florence Ave, Inglewood, prosperitymarketla.com

