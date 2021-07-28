What is cacio e pepe and how did it take over the world?

In 2010, chef Evan Funke spent 23 days in Rome eating cacio e pepe.

“I saturated myself in order to understand this dish because I was so intrigued by it and flabbergasted by its simplicity,” he said.

Cacio e pepe is traditionally made with just four ingredients: Pecorino Romano cheese, black pepper, pasta and pasta water. It’s named for two of them. Translated from Italian, cacio e pepe means cheese and black pepper.

The allure of a dish made with so few ingredients is indeed rooted in its simplicity, in its intensity of flavors and textures. When made just right, the cheese melts into the reserved pasta water and clings to the pasta, creating a creamy sauce. The black pepper is abundant and sharp, with an unforgettable, addictive bite that hits like a shot of pure dopamine.

In Rome, Funke ate everything from the worst iteration to the most “life-changing dogmatic versions,” made with tonnarelli, spaghetti, spaghettini, rigatoni and every pasta in between. He encountered creamy cacio e pepe and dry cacio e pepe. At times, an abundance of pepper made him want to choke. Some restaurants ground their own pepper; others used dust so fine it looked like it came out of the red McCormick box in your mom’s pantry.

Before he left on his cacio e pepe quest, Funke tried to put a tonnarelli cacio e pepe on the menu at Rustic Canyon, where he became chef in 2008.

“I’m not saying it didn’t exist, but through my research and scouring the interweb, as it was right then, I could not find any Los Angeles restaurant serving cacio e pepe,” he said. “Nobody would touch it.”

Funke instructed his servers to push it, but diners wouldn’t bite.

“Like a good dealer, I created a gateway drug,” he said. “I started sending it to people for free as compliments of the kitchen.”

Eventually, it caught on in the Santa Monica restaurant, and people started ordering the dish without a prompt. When Funke opened Bucato in Culver City in 2013, he served cacio e pepe, and he brought it to his Venice restaurant Felix in 2017.

“I tell people today that this is a dish that I have singularly built my career on,” he said. “I think we’ve served, I don’t know, 50,000, 60,000, 100,000 orders. We sell around 50 plates every single night in the last four years, with 360 services a year.”

Today you can find the words “cacio e pepe” just about everywhere. At I Sodi in New York City, there’s cacio e pepe lasagna. Rose’s Luxury in Washington, D.C., serves cacio e pepe monkey bread. You can find pre-made cacio e pepe ravioli and cacio e pepe sauce in a jar at Trader Joe’s, and chances are you’ll find an iteration of the dish on the menu at that new restaurant down the street.

How did a simple Roman dish become one of America’s most prevalent flavor profiles, a social media phenomenon and an indelible part of our culinary lexicon? In Los Angeles, Funke deserves much of the credit, but the local craze has multiple reference points, all of which inspired a gradual awakening of palates and consciousness.

In the 2010 Rome episode of “No Reservations,” Anthony Bourdain sits at a gingham-clad table somewhere in the city, wearing a dark suit, shirt and sunglasses, waiting for a bowl of cacio e pepe. The episode was shot in black-and-white. His hands twitch excitedly as the server places a bowl of pasta before him.

“Jesus, I’m going to be all over this thing like a horny ... Rottweiler on a Shih Tzu,” he says. “This could be the greatest thing in the history of the world.”

Bourdain’s black-and-white romp through Rome and his profanity-laden endorsement of the dish was the reference point for Nick Schreiber, co-owner of Belle’s Bagels in Highland Park.

Schreiber’s bagel menu reads classic: traditional, plain, salt, poppy seed, sesame, onion and everything. But he also makes a cacio e pepe bagel covered in melted jack cheese, black pepper and copious amounts of Pecorino Romano.

“I was just kind of going through my head thinking of all the comfort-food items that could be turned into bagel flavors,” he said. “It’s not so much about making the bagel taste like the pasta dish as much as it is adapting those flavors to something that is culturally significant to me. I think we’re paying homage.”

At the Uncle Paulie’s Deli sandwich shops in downtown L.A. and Beverly, you can have your cacio e pepe in the form of a breakfast sandwich. Co-owner Paul James said he wanted something gooey and thought melted Parmesan and cracked pepper would be perfect for breakfast with an egg.

The Uncle Paulie’s Cacio e Pepe is served on a buttered and toasted poppy seed kaiser roll filled with two soft scrambled eggs. Melted Parmesan cheese provides ample goo, and, of course, there’s fresh cracked black pepper.

“It was definitely on brand at the time when we opened in June 2017,” James said. “Felix had just opened, Jon and Vinny’s had their bucatini [version]. It was definitely a thing.”

In late April 2017, just two weeks after Felix opened, Daniele Uditi introduced diners to cacio e pepe pizza at Pizzana in Brentwood. Uditi grew up eating his grandmother’s cacio e pepe in Frosinone, a province about an hour’s drive south of Rome. As an adult, he found cacio e pepe pizza in Rome, but the texture never quite hit the mark of his grandmother’s creamy pasta.

“I created the cacio e pepe crema,” he said. “Before me, nobody was [using] cacio e pepe crema on the pizza.’

Uditi makes his crema with cow’s milk ricotta, grated Parmigiano Reggiano and heavy whipping cream. He pipes it onto his pizza and showers it with freshly cracked black pepper. After Jonathan Gold called the pizza a “small miracle” in a review, Uditi says, people flew in from all over the country to try it.

That kind of buzz inevitably inspired others. The cacio e pepe pizza has been duplicated by a handful of restaurants around town, each piping its own stripes of cheese crema and covering its pies in black pepper.

“In L.A., I think it’s a combination of Evan [Funke] for sure and me on the pizza side, that started this craze. We created a monster out of cacio e pepe. Daniel Uditi, chef-owner of Pizzana