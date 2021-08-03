Little Fatty’s team expands to Westchester with sandwich shop Skinny Dave’s

Skinny Dave’s

The team behind Mar Vista Taiwanese spot Little Fatty and cocktail destination Accomplice Bar has opened a sandwich shop in Westchester. Skinny Dave’s offers a stable of classic sandwiches as envisioned through chef-owner David Kuo’s global lens. The house banh mi, for instance, includes pork belly, chicken liver pâté, Little Fatty’s barbecued pork and banana-leaf-smoked ham. The pork in the Cuban sandwich is roasted in a mojo sauce that includes coffee. Prepared sides such as mac and cheese and potato salad are available, as are house-made forbidden-rice horchatas and a range of imported bottled teas and sodas. Open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. daily.

6208 W. 87th St., Los Angeles, (310) 431-4934, skinny-daves.com

Caffè degli Artisti

Hollywood’s L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele is operating a “secret lounge” in the lot behind the restaurant. To enter Caffè degli Artisti, customers must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within the previous 24 hours or take a rapid test at a cost of $12. The space features roughly 60 seats, a full bar and the full L’Antica menu, and also takes reservations. The entirely outdoor lounge is currently running during the evenings, although owner Francesco Zimone has plans for the space that include breakfast service and morning yoga classes; movie screenings, DJs and jazz nights; and a prix-fixe dinner menu. Open 5-10:30 p.m. daily.

1540 N. McCadden Place, (323) 366-2408, instagram.com/secretloungela

A new sushi pop-up, Soko, from chef Masa Shimakawa, is operating in Santa Monica’s Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows. (Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows)

Soko sushi pop-up

Soko, a new sushi bar in Santa Monica, is an eight-seat pop-up serving nigiri, rolls, appetizers and shareable plates from chef Masa Shimakawa. Find it running indefinitely within the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows, just off the main lobby. Later this summer, Soko plans to begin lobby service and expand onto Ocean Avenue with sidewalk seating. Open for dinner 5-10 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday.

101 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, (310)-576-7777, fairmont-miramar.com

Black Business Scavenger Hunt

In honor of Black Business Month, roving farmers market and event organizer Prosperity Market is hosting a citywide scavenger hunt throughout the month of August with an interactive treasure map and new clues revealed each week. Participants can solve the clues to find the locations on the map — all of which are Black-owned businesses — and can gain points by taking a photo at (or making a purchase from) each location. Those with the most points gathered will win prizes; winners will be announced at a Prosperity Market pop-up on Aug. 28.

various locations, prosperitymarketla.com/black-business-scavenger-hunt

Voodoo Vin’s wild-prawn omelet, one of the wine bar’s new seasonal small plates, is served all day. (Stephanie Breijo)

Voodoo Vin launches food service

Virgil Village natural-wine bar and shop Voodoo Vin just launched an all-day menu of imported conservas; charcuterie; locally made Bub and Grandma’s bread; and house-made dishes such as a wild-prawn omelet with ‘nduja and sheep’s cheese. The French- and Spanish-influenced small plates often feature ingredients from the Hollywood and Santa Monica farmers markets, and all are meant to pair with Voodoo Vin’s low-intervention wines.

713 N. Virgil Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 522-3220, voodoo-vin.myshopify.com

Valle Venice closes

Oaxacan-food spot Valle Venice has closed. The Gjelina Group restaurant from chefs Pedro Aquino and Juan Hernandez began as a pop-up in 2020 before transitioning to a permanent space on Abbott Kinney Boulevard. A statement on the Valle Venice website states: “we will honor your reservations at Gjelina or Gjusta as best we can over the coming month. Please email reservations@gjelina.com or call (310) 450-1429.” A representative for the Gjelina Group said the team is looking at potential new restaurant spaces in hopes of reopening Valle Venice as soon as possible.