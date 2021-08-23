Yojimbo is now open, bringing donburi and izakaya nights to Fairfax

Yojimbo

A collaborative new Fairfax restaurant is serving donburi and Japanese American fare from two veteran L.A. chefs. Yojimbo opened in late July with takeout service from a walkup window. On Sept. 7 the team will fully open with indoor dining and, soon after, will offer an izakaya menu on Friday and Saturday nights. (Japanese breakfast on weekends will come later.) Co-chefs Keisuke Akabori (previously of Spago and Saison) and Chris Ono (formerly of Providence, Eleven Madison Park and Mori Sushi) are serving rice bowls with toppings such as sashimi, grilled free-range chicken and braised beef, plus small plates such as wings, miso-butter corn, and tofu with bonito. Open 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday.

426 N. Fairfax Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 782-8331, toasttab.com/yojimbo

Rumba Kitchen

The team behind the Triple Threat food truck is opening a bricks-and-mortar Boricua restaurant in Little Tokyo. Rumba Kitchen, set to open Aug. 28 in Weller Court, will feature some of owners George and Omayra Dakis’ most popular dishes from their Puerto Rican food truck, including mofongo, as well as new dishes like the whole fried Caribbean red snapper with jicama coleslaw. A new brunch service will offer fried chicken with plantain waffles and a mallorca-bread take on a Monte Cristo sandwich. Rumba Kitchen will be open Thursday to Sunday and remain open until 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

123 Astronaut Ellison S. Onizuka St., Unit #204, Los Angeles, (323) 507-6404, rumbakitchen.com

Koreatown’s Hodori restaurant, with dishes such as spicy beef soup, is headed to a strip mall in Eagle Rock. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Hodori Korean Cuisine

Korean restaurant Hodori plans to open a new location in Eagle Rock. Unlike the Koreatown restaurant, the new outpost will not be open 24 hours a day, and it will feature a more pared-down menu of Hodori’s bulgogi, stews, dumplings and stir-frys. The Eagle Rock restaurant is expected to open in September.

7315 N. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, hodori247.com

Gelinaz!

Global culinary pop-up series Gelinaz! is returning to Los Angeles on Aug. 29. Los Angeles Times 2021 Restaurant of the Year Phenakite will host the L.A. stop for the worldwide dinner party. Phenakite and Porridge + Puffs chef-owner Minh Phan will be joined by Alta Adams’ Daniel Patterson and Keith Corbin; Orsa and Winston and Bar Amá’s Josef Centeno; Perilla L.A.’s Jihee Kim; and Taco Maria’s Carlos Salgado for a fine-dining nine-course tasting menu. Tickets are $295 per person.

1370 N. St. Andrews Place, Los Angeles, silentvoices.gelinaz.com, exploretock.com/phenakite

Freedman’s Thursday-to-Saturday summer pop-up, Greekman’s, has extended through October. (Andrea D’Agosto)

Greekman’s extended

Freedman’s restaurant in Silver Lake is extending its Greek-food summer pop-up, Greekman’s — with a menu of souvlaki, salads, hummus, pita and Greek natural wines — through October. In addition to the extension, Greekman’s recently launched to-go family-style meals, bottles of wine and a la carte dishes via Tock.

2619 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, (213) 500-0916, greekmansla.com

Smorgasburg BBQ Day

Weekly food festival Smorgasburg L.A. will host its fifth annual barbecue event on Aug. 29, gathering a handful of L.A.’s top pitmasters at ROW DTLA in the Arts District. This year’s participants include A’s BBQ, Flatpoint Barbecue, Smoke Queen Barbecue, Edna Jane’s BBQ and Rubie L.A., with return appearances by past Smorgasburg vendors Ugly Drum and Moo’s Craft Barbecue. Current Smorgasburg vendors will be offering barbecue specials, such as Goat Mafia’s whole-roasted kid goat, for the event. Entry is free, with food available for purchase. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

777 S. Alameda St., Los Angeles, la.smorgasburg.com